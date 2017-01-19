Timberwolves at Clippers: Another tough road challenge

The Timberwolves are suddenly on yet another losing streak after their first three-game winning streak of the season, and now must face the Clippers in Los Angeles on national television.

Just five days ago, the Timberwolves seemed to be on the upswing.

Three consecutive wins, including home victories over near-lock playoff teams Houston and Oklahoma City, had given fans hope that the Wolves could make a run at the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But then, an ugly loss to the Mavericks in an afternoon tilt at the American Airlines Center, followed by a solid performance in a predictable loss to the Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday.

And now, it’s the Clippers, at Staples Center, on TNT. Granted, it’s a Clippers squad without Blake Griffin (out at least another week due to a knee injury) and Chris Paul, who just this week had surgery on his thumb and could miss up to two months.

Paul was injured in Monday night’s 22-point win over the Thunder — the Clippers’ seventh consecutive victory. Now, a combination of Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, and Raymond Felton will be overextended to cover for CP3’s absence.

It’s a chance for the Timberwolves to notch what would be an extremely impressive win over a very good opponent on national TV. Let’s preview it.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Record: 14-28 (9-13 home, 5-15 away)

Starting Lineup

PG – Ricky Rubio (7.9 PPG, 8.1 APG, 3.9 RPG, 1.9 SPG)

SG – Zach LaVine (20.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3 APG)

SF – Andrew Wiggins (21.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

PF – Gorgui Dieng (10.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.1 BPG)

C – Karl-Anthony Towns (22 PPG, 12 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.5 BPG)

Key Reserves

The bench has been extremely up-and-down of late. On Tuesday, Tom Thibodeau only played three of his reserves, opting to leave Brandon Rush, Cole Aldrich, and Tyus Jones on the pine.

Shabazz Muhammad had a stellar first half, scoring 15 points before the break, but he didn’t score a single point after halftime. Kris Dunn struggled, and Nemanja Bjelica was his typical confounding self, mixing deft drives and dead-eye shooting with lapses and sloppy passing.

It’s no secret that the Timberwolves need more out of their bench, but it’s impossible to know at this stage just how much of it is Thibodeau’s rotations compared to the actual talent, or lack thereof. At the very least, we can all agree that there is a troubling lack of consistency from the Wolves’ reserves.

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup

Record: 24-14 (17-6 home, 12-8 away)

Starting Lineup

PG – Raymond Felton (7.2 PPG, 2.3 APG, 2.5 RPG)

SG – Austin Rivers (11 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2 APG)

SF – J.J. Redick (15.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG , 1.2 APG)

PF – Luc Mbah a Moute (6.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1 PG)

C – DeAndre Jordan (12.3 PPG, 13.9 RPG, 1.8 BPG)

Key Reserves

The Clippers bench has gone from thin to fragile with injuries to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin depleting the starting lineup.

Jamal Crawford is still there, of course, but Alan Anderson and Brandon Bass are about to be over-extended. Their both solid players in small doses, but not 15-20 minute-per-game players like they’re going to need to be.

Marreese Speights will play heavy minutes as well and has been good to this point. Wesley Johnson likely won’t play due to the birth of his child, and Paul Pierce has barely played at all this season.

Three Things To Watch

1. Can the Wolves come out firing? The Timberwolves have lost two road games in a row and are playing late on Thursday after the time change. They’re also facing a Clippers squad missing it’s two best players and starting what amounts to three shooting guards in Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers, and J.J. Redick.

L.A. is still a good team, of course — DeAndre Jordan and Redick are obviously quite good as individual players — and will be the favorites in this one, but the Wolves could put the Clippers on their heels with a strong start.

2. Will Karl-Anthony Towns and Ricky Rubio continue their respective hot streaks? Both Towns and Rubio have played fantastic of late, while Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine have cooled off significantly. The Wolves need all four to play decently well if they’re going to win road games against likely playoff teams, of course, but they would also love to see Towns and Rubio keep their level of play where it’s been the last couple of times out.

3. The bench (again). This is on our “Three Things To Watch” feature nearly every night, but, along with consistency, it’s biggest thing holding the Wolves back. Tom Thibodeau would be more likely to expand his rotation if someone outside of the starting five could give solid minutes night-in and night-out, but on the other hand, the starters are no doubt already wearing down due to heavy minutes in the first half of the season.

It continues to be something to keep an eye on, and don’t be surprised if the Timberwolves front office looks to add a veteran player or two to the bench in advance of next month’s trade deadline.

Game Prediction

This is a tough one, as part of me thinks that something weird will happen and this will be a weird mix of a Clippers let-down in their first, non-CP3 game and the Wolves playing up to their competition on national television.

But the facts tell us that the Clippers are, head and shoulders, a better team — even without Paul and Griffin. Let’s call this a 110-106 win by L.A. as the Wolves fall short in the waning minutes.

After this one, the Timberwolves will head back to Minneapolis for a couple of days off before a one-game homestand on Sunday night against the Nuggets.

