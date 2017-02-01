Timberwolves at Cavaliers live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-15) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-29) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are 12 NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 1. One of those games will be between the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-29) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-15). Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports North will carry the game in the Twin Cities. FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. ESPN will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Minnesota enters play at 19-29 on the year and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Utah Jazz (30-19) by 10.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota has won two games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games and is 7-15 away from the Target Center this season.

Cleveland enters play at 32-15 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (25-22) by seven games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland lost its most recent game on the road to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, 104-97. The Cavaliers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 21-5 at Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: ESPN, FSN, FSOH

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Cavaliers will be laying seven points at home to the visiting Timberwolves. The associated moneylines for this game Cleveland -275 and Minnesota +244. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213 points.

Cleveland is a strong team at home. Minnesota has not figured out how to win consistently away from the Target Center this season. Despite struggling of late, look for the Cavaliers to win and cover over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

This article originally appeared on