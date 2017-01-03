Timberwolves at 76ers live stream: How to watch online

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-24) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-23) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 3. One of those games will be between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers (8-24). Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports North will carry the game in the Twin Cities. Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia will carry the game in Greater Philadelphia. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Minnesota enters play at 11-23 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Utah Jazz (22-13) by 10.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota dropped its most recent game to the rival Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, 95-89. The Timberwolves have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 5-11 away from the Target Center this season.

Philadelphia enters play at 8-24 on the year and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers trail the Toronto Raptors (23-10) by 14.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Philadelphia won its most recent game on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, 124-122. The 76ers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and have gone 5-14 at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Info: FSN, CSNP

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the 76ers will be getting 4.5 points at home from the visiting Timberwolves. The associated moneylines for this game are Minnesota -170 and Philadelphia +150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 203.5 points.

Minnesota has struggled for most of the season. The Timberwolves have been particularly bad on the road. While Philadelphia offers no home-court advantage, this could be a game that the 76ers end up winning. Take Philadelphia getting points.

