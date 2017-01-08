Timberwolves 2016 Year in Review: Backcourt Starters

As we flip the calendar towards 2017 with 36 games in the books, now is the perfect to take a look at how each player has impacted the Timberwolves thus far this season.

In our fourth and final installment of mid-season player profiles, we’ll focus on the back court starters at the small forward and guard positions and how they have performed throughout the 2016 portion of the season.

First, we took a look at the reserve big men on the team and how they fared during the 2016 portion of the season. Then, it was Gorgui Dieng and Karl-Anthony Towns‘ turn as we reviewed the starters before we examined the back court reserves earlier this week.

As stated in the previous post, I’m including the small forwards on the backcourt list in large part because of the NBA’s changing style of play with how small forwards are being used and specifically in Minnesota’s lineup. Andrew Wiggins is essentially a second two-guard and most often plays like one while his backup, Shabazz Muhammad, is a forward who spends most of his time baseline on the perimeter.

With that said, the Timberwolves features one of the most athletic teams in the NBA and a lot of that has to do with starters: Andrew Wiggins and back-to-back dunk champion Zach LaVine.

Add in point guard Ricky Rubio, who likes to get the ball up the court in a hurry and into the hands of his athletic scorers, and you have a good mix of players who can get it done on the offensive end.

Andrew Wiggins

Playing time: 36.7 minutes a game (35 games)

Team ranking:

Scoring: 1st (21.7)

Rebounds: 3rd (4.3)

Assist: 5th (2.3)

Steals: 5th (0.8)

Effective FG%: 7th (47.8%)

PER: 5th (15.4)

Second in the hierarchy of Minnesota’s core, Andrew Wiggins leads the Timberwolves in scoring at 21.7 points a game in his third year and has been the go-to option down the stretch for his team most of the season.

Wiggins has shown he has what it takes to take over games late and is coming through for the Wolves in that area, making 50.4 percent of his field goal attempts in the fourth quarter — his highest of any quarter this season. Every year, you can see the confidence growing within his game as he’s starting to turn his out-of-this-world talent into meaningful impact.

His overall game has definitely progressed in some areas this season and in many ways he has regressed or stayed the same. But as he continues to become more assertive as a player and comfortable becoming the man in certain situations, it will not only help himself but the Minnesota Timberwolves in taking the next step in becoming a playoff contender in the West.

What he does well

Wiggins has put in the time in the off-season to work on his game and it has certainly showed this season in how comfortable he seems to be on the court compared to years past. He’s starting to understand what he wants out of each possession and has done a better job finding his spots on the floor to get his points. In what was considered his biggest offensive weakness — his 3 point shooting accuracy — has improved now to the point where he is connecting on 35 percent of his attempts and looks like he has the ability to continue improving in that area.

Andrew can pretty much get to the rim when ever he wants and when he does can finish as good as anyone in the league; using his pogo-stick-like leaping ability and long frame to finish over guys and convert 58 percent of his inside attempts. He possesses all the tools to be an elite defender in the NBA, including a wide wingspan, quick feet and anticipation on the perimeter while showing he can lock down an opponent when the effort is there.

Opponents are shooting only 30.9 percent against him from three and 33.6 percent when further than 15 feet from the rim.

What he doesn’t do well

While he possesses all the ability to be a really good defender in the league and to be fair has done a better job in this area as of late, for the most part he hasn’t put his skill into action this season.

While defending on the perimeter hasn’t been much of an issue, he routinely struggles to fight through screens and doesn’t always show discipline with his footwork, allowing ball-handlers to drive past him with creative moves which puts pressure on the big’s behind him to constantly rotate over for help (which they often do late).

He needs to take ownership of the role of being the teams lock-down defender on a more consistent basis and become more assertive in defending ball handlers. Wiggins is currently allowing opponents to score 54 percent on him on two-point shots overall while giving up 64 percent within 6 feet of the rim and 58.9 percent within 10 feet.

While he’s very successful when driving to the basket, it’s something that he doesn’t do often enough but instead settles far to often for long-contested two’s. Wiggins has taken 453 jumpers compared to 140 layups, and 64.2 percent of his shots are taken with the defender less than four feet of him. And when you factor in that he is only making 37 percent of his jump shot attempts compared to the 58 percent on layup attempts, its hard not to be concerned.

Impact on team

Wiggins’ offensive efficiency rating of 105 and defensive rating of 114 aren’t stellar and rank him eighth and tied for last on the team, respectively. His PER is right around the league average of 15 while he carries a win share of 1.6 (fifth) and one of the worst plus/minus per 100 possessions on the team at -3.1 (10th).

Simply put, these numbers are not good and with him being such an important part of what the Wolves do, it’s easy to see why this team has struggled this year.

Zach LaVine

Playing time: 37.6 minutes a game (34 games)

Team ranking:

Scoring: 3rd (21.7)

Rebounds: 7th (3.0)

Assist: 2nd (3.0)

Steals: 4th (0.9)

Effective FG%: 1st (56.8%)

PER: 2nd (16.8)

The third piece of Minnesota’s young core, Zach LaVine has made the biggest leap out of everyone on the team — so much so that he is earning serious national consideration for the Most Improved Player award. LaVine has gone from an athletic combo guard unsure of his role on the team to a confident, fluid scorer who can light up the points column from anywhere on the floor.

At 21.1 points a game, LaVine has shown a versatile offensive game while also being capable of carrying the team on the offensive end when others are struggling.

What he does well

LaVine has always been a good three-point shooter; he’s yet to shoot below 34 percent from beyond the arc in his career. This year, however, he’s taken it to another level and is currently shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

He has been dangerous on the fast break and is typically out in transition before the defense can get back, giving him a chance to showcase why he’s the reigning slam dunk champion and creating more than his fair share of highlights along the way. But more than anything, what has contributed to his improve play has been his aggressiveness in the half court.

LaVine is more confident in his offensive skills and has become a reliable scoring option for the Wolves this season. His movement off the ball has improved as well, allowing for 51 percent of his shots being open looks and 22.7 percent of them being wide open helping him achieve his impressive three-point shooting mark this year. His scoring overshadows his ability to makes plays off the dribble, but when he decides to create for others, it’s an added bonus for the Wolves as it’s another way to put pressure on defenses.

What he doesn’t do well

Like Wiggins, LaVine has improved on the defensive end as of late this season but still has a ways to go before we can call him a good defender.

First and foremost, more consistency will be needed from him, as is the case with most of his teammates — as too many defensive lapses have occurred for the Wolves throughout the season; allowing teams to get back into games. Also like Wiggins, LaVine will have to get stronger fighting through screens and is too often found trailing his man in the lane.

When guarding in the post (or anywhere close to the rim) he has been abysmal, letting opponents score on 75.4 percent of their attempts within 6 feet of the rim and 66.7 percent when within 10 feet. Shot selection has always been an issue on some level for Zach, with rushed shots early in the shot clock becoming far too routine this year. In addition, I would like to see him continue making more plays for his teammates, which would go a long way in assisting in ball rotation for a Timberwolves offense that is severely lacking when it comes to that part of the game.

Impact on team

Zach has the highest offensive efficiency rating of any starter at 116 (third overall) this season but like Wiggins is tied for last with a defensive rating or 114. His win share of 3.1 is ranked second on the team, only to Karl-Anthony Towns while his plus/minus stands at 0.6, putting him at fourth.

When LaVine is on the court, Minnesota is scoring at a rate of 109.7 points per 100 possessions as oppose to when he’s off, when the scoring drops to 105.5. And in line with the data stated so far, when LaVine is on the court, opponents are having more success, scoring 112.4 points a game and 105 when he’s not.

All of this is consistent with what we see on the court with LaVine, in that he definitely has helped the offense this year but has had a major impact on the defensive struggles of the team.

Ricky Rubio

Playing time: 31.3 minutes a game (30 games)

Team ranking:

Scoring: 6th (7.0)

Rebounds: 4th (4.0)

Assist: 7th (7.1)

Steals: 1st (1.8)

Effective FG%: 10th (42%)

PER: 8th (13.5)

The leader of this young Timberwolves squad, Rubio is an active play-maker who specializes in finding his scorers and putting them in the right situation to get buckets.

Rubio wants to get the ball up the floor before the defense can get back and with the two athletic guys he has on the wing, doing so isn’t a problem. For years, we wondered what Rubio would look like with reliable shooters at his disposal and we’re finally getting a sense of what that looks like.

His season got off to a slow start, including missing five games early due to injury while at the same time struggling to get on the same page as his new coach in Tom Thibodeau. However, as the season has gone on, Rubio has seemed to figure out what his coach is looking for from him at the point guard position and has seemingly responded.

What he does well

As always, Rubio has been a willing defender. He does a good job rotating in help defense and identifying when to switch over. He also leads the team in steals with 1.8 per game due to his activity and quick hands when defending on the perimeter.

Rubio has continued to showcase his off-the-charts passing ability and great court vision to find open teammates. He excels in transition, either with his quick dribbling speed or through long head-manning passes up the floor. Rubio is a creative ball-handler who can get around defenders with ease. Although not a great shooter, has come through with some big shots this season and doesn’t seem afraid of those type of clutch moments.

What he doesn’t do well

It’s been well-documented how poor of a shooter Rubio has been in his career and this season has been no different. He’s currently shooting around his career average of 36 percent from the floor and having one of his worst outputs from three with a 27 percent average.

To add to the point, he simply doesn’t scare defenses with his scoring and too many times this season has put the offense in a predicament with his refusal to take open shots when the ball rotates over to him in the half court, allowing the defense to sag off of him and essentially play 5-on-4.

Additionally, his 7.1 assist per game average is the lowest of his career. This is surprising, due to the dynamic scorers he now has at his disposal. In the half court, Rubio hasn’t put enough pressure on defenses by breaking them down as much as he probably should.

Although he’s a willing defender, too many times he’s getting switched onto bigger players who have taken advantage of him in the post where he is giving up and astounding 71.6 percent on shot attempts within six feet of the rim and 65 percent from within 10 feet.

Like his backcourt counterparts, Rubio finds himself getting caught up in screens, putting him in position where he is consistently chasing him man. He’s allowing 56 percent overall on two-point shots and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Impact on team

As the facilitator of the offense, Rubio has posted an offensive efficiency rating of 113 (ranked fourth) and, like many of his teammates a poor defensive rating, at 110 in which he is tied for 7th.

His 1.9 win share has him at fourth on the team and with a barely positive plus/minus at 0.4, he’s ranked fifth. Surprisingly, his team performs better offensively when he’s off the court with a rating of 109.8 than when he’s on with a rating of 107.8.

Additionally, opponents are scoring at a higher rate of 112.2 per 100 possessions when he’s in the lineup compared to 108.5 when he isn’t.

