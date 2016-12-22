Thunder player grades from 121-110 win in New Orleans
The OKC Thunder bounced back from a controversial loss to the Hawks Monday night to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-110. Let’s dish out some player grades in celebration.
If you’re an avid Thunderous Intentions reader (which I highly suggest if you’re not), you know I’ve stepped away from the analytical pieces the past few days. I had a nice little sojourn in Oklahoma City, and it was more important for me to document that wonderful place.
But now I’m back in Cincinnati. And it’s time to get back to Thunder basketball.
Wednesday night was a really good win for the Thunder; who cares if it was against the Pelicans? The bench played extremely well for the second game in a row, especially Alex Abrines and Joffrey Lauvergne (hint hint).
Russell Westbrook put up another monstrous stat line: 42-10-7 en route to the Thunder’s 17th win of the season.
Oklahoma City’s defense was rough again without Victor Oladipo, but the offense was feeling themselves more than Beyonce.
Enough of the summarizing. Let’s take a look at all ten guys who recorded minutes tonight, and how they impacted the game.
Alex Abrines
Shooting Guard, OKC
Thunder
A+++
Steven Adams
Center, OKC Thunder
D
Semaj Christon
Point Guard, OKC Thunder
A-
Jerami Grant
Small Forward, OKC Thunder
C+
Enes Kanter
Center, OKC Thunder
A
Joffrey Lauvergne
Center, OKC Thunder
A+
Anthony Morrow
Shooting Guard, OKC Thunder
C-
Andre Roberson
Swiss Army Knife, OKC Thunder
A-
Domantas Sabonis
Power Forward, OKC Thunder
D-
Russell Westbrook
Point Guard, OKC Thunder
A-
The exponential rise of the Thunder bench is a fantastic sign for OKC, even if it was against New Orleans. With Oladipo still out, the second unit will have to continue to step up if the Thunder want to stay afloat during his absence.
Oklahoma City will face a much greater test Friday night when they travel to Boston for a showdown with the Celtics. Come back to thunderousintentions.com for features, analysis and much much more as you wait for the Thunder to take the court again.
