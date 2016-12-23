Thunder-Celtics Preview (Dec 23, 2016)

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas didn’t play when the Celtics visited Oklahoma City earlier this month, sitting out the third of four games because of a groin strain.

That killed a potential battle of high-scoring guards.

But Friday night, Thomas and the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook meet up in the return matchup — and both come into the game on fire.

Westbrook, of course, has made news the last two games by NOT recording a triple-double, settling for 46 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a loss and 42 points, 10 boards and seven assists in a win.

He is averaging 31.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per games, taking aim at something only one NBA player — Oscar Robertson, 1961-62, has ever done, average a triple-double for a season.

But even with Westbrook’s 42 Wednesday night, it was 18 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, by rookie Spanish import guard Alex Abrines in a 121-110 victory at New Orleans that drew plenty of attention around this team. The bench totaled 52 points as the Thunder played their fifth straight game without the injured Victor Oladipo. He will miss his sixth in a row Friday night.

“They did a great job of playing together,” Westbrook said of the bench. “Obviously they made some shots, but I think defensively as well. Thought they did an amazing job of keeping it up throughout the game and extending our lead.”

Talking about Abrines, coach Billy Donovan said, “He’s learning. When we played against Madrid and Barcelona, the game was so different over there than it is in the NBA. For him, he’s finding it different and having to learn as well.”

It was strange hearing anything about anyone but Westbrook, who has more than warmed to the challenge of Kevin Durant to Golden State, recording 13 triple-doubles, including seven in a row, in leading his team to a 17-12 record. He had his fourth 40-point/10-rebound game of the season Wednesday, when he joined Anthony Davis as the only players with back-to-back 40-point games this season.

Thomas means as much to the Celtics as Westbrook does to the Thunder, and Boston has gone 4-0 since their Little Big Man’s return — the last three in a sweep of a road trip.

He scored 36 of his career-high 44 points in the second half of a win at Memphis Tuesday and then had 14 of his 28 in the fourth quarter at Indiana in the first half of the back-to-back Thursday night.

“I’m just taking what the defense gives me,” Thomas, averaging 30.2 points per game since his return, told CSNNE after Thursday’s game. “I’m in attack mode. I’m doing what my team needs me to do and Coach (Brad Stevens) and my teammates put me in position to be me and that’s all it is.”

Winning the finale of a road trip is always nice, but it’s even nicer when the trip ends 3-0, raising the Celtics’ record to 17-12.

“This was a great road trip with three wins,” said Celtics center Al Horford. “Any way you slice it, tonight the Pacers came out in the first quarter a little strong. We were able to hang in there, and to be able to walk away 3-0 is a great trip.”

“Once we get back to Boston we’ll lock in and focus on OKC and try to get another one,” said Thomas, who had nine assists and no turnovers Thursday. “We’re not happy about it — we’re glad we won but it’s on to the next one.”

Thomas has 24 assists and five turnovers in his four games back, going 33-for-35 from the foul line in the four games, including 17-for-17 at Memphis.

The Thunder come into this game having won their last three games in Boston. They are 6-6 on the road this season and are visiting a Celtics team that is just 6-5 at home. Friday night starts a stretch of 12 of the next 17 games at home for the Celtics.