Thunder at Timberwolves live stream: How to watch online

There are nine NBA games on tap for Friday, Jan. 13. One of those games will be between Northwest Division rivals in the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-16) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-26). Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. FOX Sports North will carry the game in the Twin Cities. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play at 24-16 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail are tied atop the Northwest Division with the Utah Jazz (24-16). Oklahoma City has won three games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, and is 9-10 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Minnesota enters play at 13-26 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Jazz and the Thunder by 10.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota has won two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 8-13 at the Target Center this season.

Date: Friday, Jan. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

TV Info: FSOK, FSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Timberwolves will be getting two points at home from the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Oklahoma City -130 and Minnesota +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points.

Though divisional rivalry implications will be on display tonight at the Target Center, look for the superior team in the Thunder to win and cover the two-point spread.

