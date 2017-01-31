Thunder at Spurs live stream: How to watch online

The San Antonio Spurs (36-11) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-20) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-20) and the San Antonio Spurs (36-11). Tipoff from the AT&T Center in San Antonio will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. NBA TV will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Oklahoma City enters play at 28-20 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (30-19) by 1.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City lost its most recent game on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, 107-91. The Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 and are 12-14 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

San Antonio enters play at 36-11 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (35-16) by three games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has lost two games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 and is 16-6 at the AT&T Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Info: NBA TV, FSOK, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be laying 8.5 points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -420 and Oklahoma City +350. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210.5 points.

While the Spurs will still win the game, look for the Thunder to cover the 8.5 point spread. This is the type of game that point guard Russell Westbrook gets up for. He’ll keep it close.

