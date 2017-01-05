Thunder at Rockets live stream: How to watch online

The Houston Rockets (27-9) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-15) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Thursday, Jan. 5. One of those games will be between Western Conference rivals in the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-15) and the Houston Rockets (27-9). Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will have the telecast in the Greater Oklahoma City area. TNT will have the nationally televised broadcast. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Oklahoma City enters play at 21-15 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (22-14) by a game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has lost two games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 8-9 on the road this season.

Houston enters play at 27-9 and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (28-7) by 1.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston has won five in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is an impressive 14-3 at the Toyota Center this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

TV Info: TNT, FSOK

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Rockets will be laying 8.5 points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -400 and Oklahoma City +325. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 224 points.

Not sure if the Rockets cover, but look for Houston to win the game over the Thunder on Thursday night. Houston has been arguably the story of the first half of the 2016-17 NBA season. In a battle of NBA MVP candidates, Rockets shooting guard James Harden will edge out former Thunder teammate point guard Russell Westbrook in this meeting.

This article originally appeared on