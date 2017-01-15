Thunder at Kings live stream: How to watch online

The Sacramento Kings (16-23) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-17) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are seven NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Jan. 15. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-17) and the Sacramento Kings (16-23). Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. Comcast SportsNet California will carry the game in the Greater Sacramento area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play at 24-17 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (26-16) by 1.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City lost its most recent game on the road to the division rival Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 96-86. The Thunder have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 9-11 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Sacramento enters play at 16-23 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Kings trail the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by a whopping 17.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Sacramento lost its most recent game on Friday night to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-108. The Kings have gone 4-6 in their last 10 and are 8-11 at the Golden 1 Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

TV Info: FSOK, CSCA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Kings will be getting 1.5 points at home from the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Oklahoma City -125 and Sacramento +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 212.5 points.

Take the Kings getting points in this game. While both teams lost on Friday night, Sacramento held its own against a superior Cleveland team better than Oklahoma City did against Minnesota. Sacramento needs to win games like this against the Thunder to get into the Western Conference Playoffs.

