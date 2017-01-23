Thunder at Jazz live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (29-16) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-19) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Northwest Division rivalry game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Monday, Jan. 23. One of those games will be between Northwest Division rivals in the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-19) and the Utah Jazz (29-16). Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. Root Sports Utah will carry the game in the Greater Salt Lake City area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play at 25-19 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Jazz by 3.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has lost two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 10-13 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Utah enters play at 29-16 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz lead the Thunder by 3.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has won six games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 16-7 at Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 23

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV Info: FSOK, ROOT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Jazz will be laying five points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Utah -215 and Oklahoma City +185. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204 points.

Utah is rolling in mid-January. While the Thunder stand as the most formidable threat in the Northwest Division this season for the Jazz, look for Utah to win and cover over Oklahoma City on Monday night.

