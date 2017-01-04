Thunder at Hornets live stream: How to watch online

The Charlotte Hornets (19-16) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-14) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are seven games on tap in the NBA on Wednesday, Jan. 4. One of those games will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-14) and the Charlotte Hornets (19-16). Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Charlotte area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play at 21-14 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (22-14) by half a game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City lost its most recent game on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, 98-94. The Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 8-8 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Charlotte enters play at 19-16 on the year and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets lead the Atlanta Hawks (18-16) by half a game in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte has lost two in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and 11-7 at the Spectrum Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Info: FSOK, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hornets will be laying 2.5 points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Charlotte -140 and Oklahoma City +120. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points.

Take the Thunder getting points in this game. Oklahoma City is coming off a tough road loss in Milwaukee. Charlotte will need a big game from its offense to keep pace with the Thunder. Not sure the Hornets have enough on Wednesday to keep up with Russell Westbrook and the Thunder.

