Thunder at Heat live stream: How to watch online

The Miami Heat (10-21) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-12) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are four NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 27. One of those games will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-12) and the Miami Heat (10-21). Tipoff from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. FOX Sports Sun will have the telecast in the Greater Miami area. NBA TV will have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Oklahoma City enters play at 19-12 on the season and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder lead the Utah Jazz (18-13) by a game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has won three straight, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, and is 7-6 away from Chesapeake Energy Center this year.

Miami enters play at 10-21 on the season and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat trail the Charlotte Hornets (17-14) by seven games in the Southeast Division standings. Miami lost its most recent game on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, 91-87. The Heat have gone 3-7 in their last 10 and are a lousy 5-11 at AmericanAirlines Arena this year.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV Info: NBA TV, FSOK, SUN

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Heat will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Oklahoma City -150 and Miami +130. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 207 points.

Miami might be well-rested for the Thunder on Tuesday night, but the Heat probably won’t be able to protect their home court against a strong Oklahoma City team.

