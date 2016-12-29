Thunder at Grizzlies live stream: How to watch online

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-12) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on tap for Thursday, Dec. 29. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-12) and the Memphis Grizzlies (20-14). Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. FOX Sports Southeast will have the telecast in the Greater Memphis area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play a 20-12 on the season and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder have a one-game lead over the Utah Jazz (19-13) in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has won four straight games, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 8-6 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this year.

Memphis enters play at 20-14 on the season and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the San Antonio Spurs (26-6) by seven games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis has lost two straight, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, and is 12-7 at the FedEx Forum this season.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

TV Info: FSOK, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Grizzlies will be laying 1.5 points to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Memphis -125 and Oklahoma City +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 198.5 points.

Memphis gets the slight edge in this Western Conference game by being the home team. On a neutral site, Oklahoma City would definitely be the favorite over the Grizzlies. Don’t be surprised if the streaks continue by the Thunder winning their fifth straight to give Memphis its third straight loss.

