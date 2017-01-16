Thunder at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-14) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-17) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-17) and the Los Angeles Clippers (28-14).

Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET. While there will not be a local broadcast in either the Oklahoma City or Los Angeles media markets, this game will be nationally televised on TNT. TNT Overtime will have the available live stream.

Oklahoma City enters play at 25-17 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (26-16) by a game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City won its most recent game on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, 122-118. The Thunder have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 10-11 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 28-14 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by seven games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has won six games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 16-6 as the home team this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be laying 5.5 points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -244 and Oklahoma City +195. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210.5 points.

This game could be a real treat for the national television audience. It’ll go down to the wire, but the Clippers are rolling. Look for Los Angeles to win and cover the 5.5-point spread.

