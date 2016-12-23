Thunder at Celtics live stream: How to watch online

The Boston Celtics (17-12) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-12) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are 14 NBA games on tap for Friday, Dec. 23. One of those games will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-12) and the Boston Celtics (17-12). Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. Comcast SportsNet New England will have the telecast in the New England region. This game will also be nationally televised on NBA TV, for those who have that channel in their television package. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

Oklahoma City enters play at 17-12 and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (18-12) by half a game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City won its most recent game on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 121-110. The Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 6-6 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this year.

Boston enters play at 17-12 and in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics trail the Toronto Raptors (20-8) by 3.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston has won four straight games, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 6-5 at home this season.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

TV Info: FSOK, CSNE, NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Celtics will be laying four points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines are Boston -182 and Oklahoma City +160. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points

Take the Thunder getting points on the road in this one. These are two evenly matched teams, but Boston has not had a strong home-court presence this season.

