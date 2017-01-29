Thunder at Cavaliers live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (31-14) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-19) on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight games on the slate for Sunday, Jan. 29. One of those games will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-19) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-14). Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

While there will not be a local telecast in the Cleveland or Oklahoma City media markets, the national broadcast will be on ABC. The available live stream for this game can be found on WatchESPN.

Oklahoma City enters play at 28-19 on the year and in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (30-19) by one game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City has won three games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games and is 12-13 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Cleveland enters play at 31-14 on the year and in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (24-22) by 7.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland won its most recent game over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, 124-116. The Cavaliers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 20-5 at Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Cavaliers will be laying seven points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -315 and Oklahoma City +265. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 219 points.

This should be a great nationally televised game on ABC. Though the Thunder are playing well of late, the Cavaliers remain one of the toughest teams at home this season. Cleveland wins, but Oklahoma City covers the seven-point spread.

