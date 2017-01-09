Thunder at Bulls live stream: How to watch online

The Chicago Bulls (19-18) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-16) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are three NBA games on the slate for Monday, Jan. 9. One of those games will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-16) and the Chicago Bulls (19-18). Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. Comcast SportsNet Chicago will have the telecast in the Greater Chicago area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play at 22-16 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Thunder trail the Utah Jazz (23-16) by half a game in the Northwest Division standings. Oklahoma City won its most recent game over the division rival Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, 121-106. The Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 8-10 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this season.

Chicago Enters play at 19-18 on the year and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-8) by 9.5 games in the Central Division standings. Chicago has won three in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10, and is 12-7 at the United Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

TV Info: FSOK, CSNC

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bulls will be laying a point at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Chicago -115 and Oklahoma City -105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points.

This game feels like a pick ’em, so take the best player on the court in this one. Look for Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook to go off tonight at the United Center versus the Bulls.

This article originally appeared on