Thunder at Bucks live stream: How to watch online

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-16) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-13) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the slate for Monday, Jan. 2. One of those games will be between the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-13) and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-16). Tipoff from the BMO Harris Bradley Center will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will carry the game in the Greater Oklahoma City area. FOX Sports Wisconsin will have the telecast in the Greater Milwaukee area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Oklahoma City enters play at 21-13 on the season and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are tied atop the Northwest Division standings with the Utah Jazz (21-13). Oklahoma City won its most recent game over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, 114-88. The Thunder have gone 6-4 in their last 10 and are 8-7 away from Chesapeake Energy Arena this year.

Milwaukee enters play at 16-16 on the season and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-7) by nine games in the Central Division standings. Milwaukee won its most recent game on the road over the rival Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, 116-96. The Bucks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 10-7 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center this year.

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: BMO Harris Bradley Center

TV Info: FSOK, FSWI

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Bucks will be laying 1.5 points at home to the visiting Thunder. The associated moneylines for this game are Milwaukee -130 and Oklahoma City +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 211 points.

This is a League Pass game if there ever was one. Russell Westbrook vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sit back and enjoy two of the most dynamic players in the NBA today going head-to-head in Milwaukee on Monday night.

This article originally appeared on