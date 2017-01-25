Three Ways to Fix the Boston Celtics’ Shaky Defense

The Boston Celtics have shown vast improvement in their offensive production. The addition of Al Horford has done what was expected on the offensive end. Isaiah Thomas has more room to operate, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley are deadly from the outside, and Marcus Smart has taken over Evan Turner‘s role as the bench’s primary playmaker.

What wasn’t expected was for the Celtics to get worse on defense. Last season, the Celtics were fourth in the NBA in defensive rating. With Horford in the fold, Boston was expected to have one of the league’s top defenses again. This season, the Celtics rank 21st in defensive rating. Not a good mark for such a talented defensive team.

The Celtics’ advances in offensive efficiency should have put them in the top two in the eastern conference. However, the defensive struggles have kept Boston from realizing its true potential as a team. Here are some ways to fix the Celtics’ shaky defense.

Consistent Effort

Last season, the Celtics did not have enough talent to coast through games and get wins. They had to fight, scratch, and claw for all 48 wins they had last year. During the first half of this season, I haven’t seen the same fire. Boston has more talent than last season, but it doesn’t mean they can coast to wins.

Every once in a while you can tell by watching the games that the Celtics don’t give their maximum effort in a game. This has to change if Boston expects to win any playoff games in April and May.

The newer rules of the NBA make it very difficult to get stops. Players are so talented offensively that they can be almost impossible to stop. Brad Stevens can draw up a defensive scheme to lock another team down, but there needs to be consistent effort from the team as a whole for any defensive improvement to happen.

Lineup Changes

Injuries have played a part in Celtics’ defensive struggles this year. Continuity is a crucial aspect in any teams success, especially on the defensive end. Once Bradley returns, Smart can return to the second unit to help with their defensive deficiencies. Then, I believe there should be a change to the starting lineup.

Inserting Kelly Olynyk into the starting lineup alongside Horford should sure things up for both units. Olynyk has been the best defensive partner of Horford because he guards the stretch forwards that Horford struggles with. Having Horford guard centers more often should help the team’s pick and roll defense, and overall rebounding issues.

Amir Johnson‘s ability to guard traditional bigs should help the bench unit who does not have someone to do that. Olynyk and Jerebko are not players that have a ton of success guarding traditional bigs. Johnson could help the second unit in this regard.

The offense of the starting unit would improve as well. With Olynyk and Horford stretching the floor, Thomas should have unlimited driving lanes to tear apart opposing defenses. This is the best course of action if the Celtics do not make a trade.

Make a Trade

If Stevens decides that Olynyk should not make the move to the starting lineup, I don’t think that the defense will see substantial improvement. Danny Ainge should then decide to make a trade for a defensive big man. Nerlens Noel would be the best option, but the recent success of the 76ers will most likely prevent Philly from moving him.

Another option could be Andrew Bogut as a one year rental. Bogut anchored the Warriors defense through their championship years before getting traded to make room for Durant. Bogut is an excellent rebounder, so that would help the Celtics in that area. However, I am not sure about Bogut’s ability in guarding stretch forwards. So Ainge would have to proceed with caution there.

Where I think the Celtics should go is to trade for Jusuf Nurkic or Kenneth Faried. Both young bigs on Denver, who are stuck in a log jam. Nurkic has expressed his frustrations with the situation, so he would be the likely candidate to move. Turning 22 in August, Nurkic is a super physical big man that could add to the rugged identity of this Celtics team. Nurkic would also come in with a lot of upside, and a lot to prove.

I think that the short term move to help the Celtics’ shaky defense would be to insert Olynyk into the starting lineup. However, if that doesn’t happen, Danny Ainge needs to look at trade targets if he hopes for his team to make strides towards winning playoff series’.

