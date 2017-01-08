Three Warriors that must step up vs Kings

These three Golden State Warriors need to help the team bounce back and get a win on the road over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

After blowing a 24-point lead and losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors need to clear their head and pick up a victory to shake it off. They have a great chance to on Sunday night, when they hit the road for a short trip against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are basically the Grizzlies-lite and will try to punish the Warriors with the same method. After the loss to Memphis, there will be a lot of eyes on certain Warriors and how they respond to the loss. They still haven’t lost back-to-back games yet in quite a while and it’s another chance for them to keep that streak going. Here’s who must step up.

3. Stephen Curry

If there was one positive to come out of the tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, it’s clear Stephen Curry is back. He followed up a great game against the Portland Trail Blazers and followed it up with a 40-point performance against Memphis. A huge game against the Kings would really put the rest of the league on notice.

2. Zaza Pachulia

After going up against Marc Gasol, Zaza Pachulia now has to face another man he is beating in All-Star votes. DeMarcus Cousins is going to look to make Pachulia pay and the Warriors’ center needs to hold his own and not let that happen.

1. Kevin Durant

After taking the ill-advised shot that got him called out in front of his teammates, Kevin Durant needs to bounce back with a great game. A lot will be said about what happened on the floor but Durant can change all of that with one big night. This is a great opportunity for him to get one back for his team.

This article originally appeared on