Three Warriors that must step up vs Grizzlies

These three Golden State Warriors will be vital to getting a win back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors have won 31 of the first 36 games they have played this season. Losses have been few and far between as the Warriors continue to roll toward playing their best basketball of the season. However, one of those losses came to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Friday night, the Warriors will host the Grizzlies on ESPN and it will be a great test to see how much has changed from the last time these two teams met. It wasn’t much of a contest between the two in Memphis and it was just one of those games the Warriors put behind them. However, the test remains the same and they have to be ready for a struggle on Friday night. Here’s the players that have to step up.

3. Stephen Curry

In their last game against the Grizzlies, Stephen Curry had just 17 points on the night. He only tacked on three assists with that and there just wasn’t any movement on the floor for Golden State. Sadly, he was probably the most productive player that night in a down night. Look for him to try and get things going early in this one.

2. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has had some great nights this year and some really bad ones. His game in December in Memphis was probably his worst. He finished with only eight points and finished just 4-14 shooting. With Tony Allen likely to be on him, he’s going to have to work for his points yet again.

1. Zaza Pachulia

After it was revealed that Zaza Pachulia is second in votes in the front court in the All-Star Game voting, there’s been a lot of controversy about the fan vote. Pachulia has a chance to put together a big night with the spotlight on him against Marc Gasol, a player that he’s beating in votes too.

