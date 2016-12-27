Three takeaways from the Grizzlies loss in Orlando

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on the road. Here are some takeaways that make it (slightly) better.

Last night was bad. It was just real bad. Fortunately, there’s always a silver lining – even in that time Chandler Parsons debuted in Memphis and scared everyone to death.

So, like true fans do, I complained a little bit on the internet. But then I searched for the silver lining.

A few things actually stood out – surprising considering the Grizzlies were getting beat by 30 to the Orlando Magic at one point, right? Right.

Andrew Harrison isn’t going anywhere

Step 1: Send first-round draft pick Wade Baldwin down to the NBA Development League.

Step 2: Sign veteran point guard Toney Douglas to an injury hardship contract, then waive said contract when Mike Conley comes back.

Step 3: Give Andrew Harrison a consistent green-light, even in light of his struggles on that side of the ball.

Step 4: Play Harrison significant minutes on the floor with Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and Chandler Parsons. FYI: That’s a WHOLE LOT of experience on the court with a rookie.

Behold, the four steps to making sure everyone is well aware that Andrew Harrison has sealed his spot as a key player in the Memphis Grizzlies rotation.

Opportunity, trust and experience. Fizdale gets it!

Memphis can do it all

You’re probably wondering how “doing it all” has anything to do with last nights loss. Bear with me:

The Grizzlies have shown that they can play extremely slow on both sides of the ball. See: Mavericks, Pelicans. They’ve also revealed a high-volume offense paired with a defense that slows down the pace. See: Warriors This Memphis team can also do none of the above. See: LAST NIGHT.

Sure, number three isn’t actually a good thing. But hear me out: the other two are! In a new era of basketball, the dynamic of every team changes on a nightly basis. Memphis, one of only seven teams to reach 20 wins this season, has shown they can hang with them all.

Nights like Monday night prove that adapting on a nightly basis is concerning, too, considering a lack of consistency.

HERE COMES PARSONS

Before you disagree with me, let me explain:

Chandler Parsons is coming off a knee surgery that sidelined him from the game of basketball for over 7 months. His debut in Memphis was rough, but there were bright spots. Since then, he’s contributed little to nothing to the Grizzlies scheme – all of these things are true.

But wait, didn’t Parsons last season as a Maverick get started the same way? Only to be followed later in the season by some of the best basketball he’s ever played in his life? Yes. Yes it did.

Chandler Parsons returned from a knee injury at the start of last season as well. Here are his numbers from the start of the 2015-16 season. pic.twitter.com/XFqbcfDv25 — #HOLIDAYGrizz 20-12 (@ItsGrizzTime) December 24, 2016

AND LOOK WHAT A HEALTHY CHANDLER PARSONS STARTED DOING ONCE HIS KNEE WAS ALL GOOD. HE WAS A VERY GOOD CHANDLER PARSONS. pic.twitter.com/PZohWFWPK9 — #HOLIDAYGrizz 20-12 (@ItsGrizzTime) December 24, 2016

Monday night, Chandler took another step towards a breakout. Normally, he’s described as “uncomfortable” on the floor, having made mindless mistakes and missing easy shots. While his outing against the Magic was no different in terms of scoring, Parsons came out of the gate taking deep threes without hesitation. Not only is this his core competency, but also a key role in the offense.

History has a knack for repeating itself, and in the case of Chandler Parsons, the probability is high.

