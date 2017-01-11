Three stars from Warriors’ win over Heat

The Golden State Warriors needed plenty of players to step up in a tough win over the Miami Heat.

Back at home for the first time since they collapsed against the Memphis Grizzlies on national television, the Golden State Warriors had to fight for another win. Against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, the Warriors got all they could handle from the struggling Heat.

Once again, plenty of the recent problems the Warriors are having were on display. The team struggled to hold onto a big lead they built in the fourth quarter. They had issues with turnovers and they just weren’t clicking like some would hope. Nonetheless, it took a team effort to get the win and it’s something they can continue to build on. Here’s who stepped up the most in the win.

3. Draymond Green

It really feels like the keys to these recent wins for the Warriors are a key defensive quarter or two. Those quarters where they really lock in and shut a team down. Draymond Green was once again sensational for Golden State and made his presence known on the defensive end. If there’s been one player on the team that has taken a next step this season it’s been Green. The way he brings it on the defensive end each game is allowing the Warriors to pull away with these victories.

2. Stephen Curry

It wasn’t his best shooting night of the season but when Stephen Curry was on the floor, the Warriors rolled. It’s too easy to read into the plus/minus stat for players but it was a clear standout from the rest of the team on Tuesday night. The Warriors were a +18 when Curry was in the game and that’s when they pulled away from Miami at the end.

1. Zaza Pachulia

Zaza Pachulia is the star of the night for the Warriors. That might seem crazy to some considering the fact that his counterpart Hassan Whiteside had 28 points and 20 rebounds. However, Pachulia made a defining play near the end of the game and still helped the Warriors win the overall rebounding battle. With a loose ball rolling on the floor, Pachulia hit the deck and rolled on the ground and passed to a transition basket all in one fell swoop. The NBA All-Star Game voting has put the put spotlight on him and he’s really gone all out with his play ever since.

