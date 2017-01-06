Three Sleeper Trades Boston Celtics Should Pursue

Instead of pursuing an expensive superstar to trade for, here is a list of cheap, underrated players that would make a huge impact in Boston

The NBA trade deadline is growing nearer, so it’s about time for the Boston Celtics to start identifying trade targets if it wants to become a true contender this year.

The Celtics are respectable with its current team by getting off to a 21-14 record, but are 1-7 against teams currently with at least a .600 winning percentage. Boston is struggling against the NBA’s top teams, meaning it needs a little help to reach an elite status.

As detailed in a post made last week (must-read to fully understand my arguments in this one), I don’t think that president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge should make a trade for a superstar. It’s unnecessary and way too expensive. The only areas that Boston truly needs help in are interior defense and rebounding, two things that can be fixed by adding another key role player.

They need a cheap big man, so I’ve listed three that would meet the team’s current needs. No, I’m not talking about Paul Millsap. Here they are:

**None of these players are currently rumored to be traded to the Celtics, nor even on the trade block. They are just on teams that are either struggling or would benefit from making a trade with Boston.

Tyson Chandler (C) – Phoenix Suns

Contract: Two years remaining after this season ($13 mil in ’17/$13.5 mil in ’18)

Throughout his 16-year career, Chandler has established himself as an excellent defender and rebounder. He might not be as agile and athletic at 34 years old now, but the veteran continues to show value at the center position.

Chandler just posted 18 rebounds in a win against the Mavericks on Thursday, following Tuesday’s 20-rebound game against the Heat. He ranks ninth in the league with 11.6 rebounds per game, including just as many 20-rebound games as NBA-leading rebounder Hassan Whiteside (three).

What was one of the Celtics’ biggest needs again?

Oh yeah, REBOUNDING.

At 7-foot-1, the former Defensive Player of the Year (2011) is also a presence in the middle on defense. He is, after all, a three-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection (one First Team), so the dude can play defense. Who cares if he doesn’t really have an offensive game?

If Boston were to add him, it could slide Al Horford to the power forward position and Amir Johnson to the bench. Since the bench’s big men are Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Zeller and Jonas Jerebko, the second and third units could use all the rebounding they can get.

Beyond production, Chandler has more championships (one) than the rest of the Celtics’ roster combined (zero). His experience and veteran presence could serve huge come playoffs.

The Suns are in a rebuild, so it’s hard to imagine them putting a big price on Chandler. I could see them trading the veteran for a couple of second-round draft picks and a young player. Trust me; gaining the rebounding is worth it for this team, and he would be locked up for two more years.

Offer: 2017 second-round pick (own), 2017 second-round pick (via Minnesota) and Guerschon Yabusele for Chandler OR 2018 first-round pick (own) and Jordan Mickey for Chandler

Kenneth Faried (PF) – Denver Nuggets

Contract: 2 years remaining after this season ($12.9 mil/$13.7 mil)

Over the past few seasons, Faried has shown that he is one of the most energetic defensive players in the NBA while exemplifying a scrappy playing style on the glass. So, with Faried at just 27 years old, it’s surprising to see he’s been forced to the bench this season behind youngsters Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic.

My question is; why?

Through 32 games played this year, Faried is posting a career-low of 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. But that comes while playing just 21.8 minutes per game after averaging at least 25 minutes in the three previous seasons.

When playing at least 23 minutes in a game this season, the “manimal” is averaging 11.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. That’s a pretty solid double-double through just 23 minutes of a game. Imagine what he could do when playing 30 minutes.

Still in prime physical condition, Faried is just as electric and energetic on defense as he’s been throughout his career. His motor is still one of the best in the league and his athleticism is still through the roof.

But that hasn’t stopped the Nuggets from making him the odd man out in Denver, leading to some tension between the two parties. In fact, some rumors have suggested that Faried wants out of Denver, especially after being moved to a more reserved role this season.

With that said, the Celtics should go out and try to get Faried. His motor and determination fits coach Brad Stevens’ defense perfectly, all while being able to provide on offense as well. Really, there’s not a real good reason for the Nuggets to limit his court time as much as they do, but it’s their loss.

Maybe Boston can get this defensive/rebounding stud on a bargain because of his limited playing time. And if not, I would have no problem with Ainge giving up a first-round pick for this talent. He’s well worth it.

Offer: 2018 first-round pick (own), Terry Rozier and Olynyk for Faried

Kyle O’Quinn (C) – New York Knicks

Contract: 2 years remaining after this season ($4 mil/$4.2 mil)

By all definitions, O’Quinn is exactly the kind of player the Celtics need right now.

At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, the 26-year-old is a strong and physical player that isn’t afraid to bump bodies with some of the biggest centers in the league. He isn’t terribly athletic, but his strength makes up for it to make him a reliable rebounder and defender in the paint.

O’Quinn doesn’t get a ton of time (15.1 minutes per game) in a crowded front court, but his 5.6 rebounds per game is still more than what Olynyk (4.0) and Johnson (4.4) get while averaging 20-plus minutes. That puts him at 17.8 rebounds per 48 minutes, which is the eighth-highest mark in the NBA.

Remember Kendrick Perkins? Well, O’Quinn is similarly outspoken and gritty, but with better offense. He can score from the low-post with an array of moves, while also sporting some range on his jumper.

Since the Knicks love the triangle-offense under president of basketball operations Phil Jackson, Olynyk would be a perfect trade chip to get O’Quinn. Olynyk has always been more of a shooter and passer than a rebounder/rim-protector, so he would thrive in that offense while O’Quinn thrives in Boston’s defense (he’s also a shot-blocker).

Though, making a trade with a rival team might be tough.

Offer: Olynyk and – if needed – a 2017 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers) for O’Quinn

This article originally appeared on