Three reasons the Grizzlies need Wade Baldwin back

The Grizzlies are in a bit of a slump right now. With Tony Allen being the backup point guard, is it time to bring rookie Wade Baldwin back from Iowa?

The Grizzlies have lost four of their last six games, mostly due to poor defensive communication and random role players scorching them. This is a team gunning for a championship. They simply can’t accomplish that if guys like Sam Dekker and Doug McDermott are scoring 30 on your defense.

Through this stretch, Tony Allen has become the backup point guard (YIKES!). So far this season, the Grizzlies have used rookies Wade Baldwin and Andrew Harrison and so-so veteran Toney Douglas.

While things aren’t working, it could benefit both parties if they decide to bring Wade Baldwin back from the D-League.

He’s by no means the perfect player, but is anyone on this team playing like one? It would be wise for them to give their 1st round pick Andrew Harrison’s minutes to see if he could bring something different to the team.

No. 1: Playmaking

The Grizzlies are in dire need of a playmaker off the bench. Unless you firmly believe that Tony Allen is the answer, they need a true backup point guard.

Over in Iowa, Wade Baldwin is averaging 5.1 assists in 12 games. He has also assisted on 31.8 percent of their field goals.

Yeah, he still turns it over about three times a game, but he’s showing his ability to find the open man.

In a recent game, Baldwin nearly had a triple-double (18 points, 12 assists and 6 rebounds) and was a +22 in a 14-point win.

In a game with the Grizzlies, he dished out nine dimes in a win over the Lakers. It was one of the only times he’s looked under control.

If he could prove his composure and make smart decisions, Baldwin’s skill-set should fit nicely in the Grizzlies second unit.

In the video above, you can see that Wade Baldwin has a reliable mid-range jumper.

While he’s shooting a terrible 11.1 percent from downtown, he has a good enough mid-range jump shot to make defenses pay. As his outside shot develops, he can focus on playing to his strengths.

Players across the league have made teams look foolish for allowing a mid-range jumper. It’s an unfair comparison, but Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard possessed a potent mid-range game while their outside shot developed. Heck, a 32-year old Beno Udrih toyed with defenses with an automatic pull-up jumper in his time with Memphis. There’s no reason Wade Baldwin can’t do the same.

(Editors note: Speaking of mid-range monsters, *insert Marc Gasol here*)

Forcing defenses to collapse on him from that close opens up opportunities for Troy Daniels, Vince Carter or James Ennis to let it fly from deep.

Rookies can make an impact late in the season

There’s three kinds of a rookies: ones that start strong and hit the dreaded “rookie wall;” ones that struggle out the gates and turn it on later in the season; then ones who show superstar potential throughout (Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns).

A few rookies that benefitted playoff-caliber teams after the All-Star break are Norman Powell, Josh Richardson and Nick Calathes.

Norman Powell – Toronto Raptors

As free-agent signee DeMarre Carroll spent the majority of the season in street clothes, Norman Powell started at the small forward spot and was a blessing for the Toronto Raptors. After averaging 6.5 minutes and shooting 1-for-12 from downtown in 24 games prior to the All-Star break, Powell finished strong. In 22.8 minutes per game in 25 contests, he averaged 9.6 points on a shooting slash of 46.6/45.5/83.3. While his minutes and production decreased in the playoffs, he proved to be a solid contributor to the Raptors’ late-season push.

Josh Richardson – Miami Heat

Josh Richardson is yet another case on why Fizdale was highly touted as elite in player development. After the All-Star break, he saw his minutes increase from 11.5 to 29.1 per game. Through this 29 game stretch, he averaged 10.2 points on a sizzling 53.3 percent (up from 20 percent) from downtown.

Nick Calathes – Memphis Grizzlies

Ah, Nick Calathes. This case holds near and dear to my heart. At the beginning of the season, Grizzlies fans wanted him GONE. By the end of the season, his numbers didn’t improve much, but his on-the-court impact showed that he was a necessity to their success. After the All-Star break, the Grizzlies outscored their opponents by 10.3 points (up from -3.7) when Calathes was on the court. He was soon suspended, and that’s how the legend of Beno Udrih began.

Wade Baldwin has the tools to make a similar impact. All he needs is a chance to prove it.

