Think Before You Click: Bulls Set To Cut Rondo?

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls could cut Rajon Rondo at any moment

The Chicago Bulls are on the verge of possibly cutting guard Rajon Rondo from their lineup after his latest tirade against Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade in Instagram, The Chicago Sun Times reports.

As of Thursday evening, the Bulls’ front office was so angered by an Instagram post by Rondo in which he unloaded on Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade that it was seriously considering the idea of getting rid of Rondo and buying out the remainder of his contract.

In a lengthy instagram post by Rondo, he explained that veterans should not talk to the media whenever there are some disagreements in the court but rather work even harder to motivate the young ones and “should not change the plan because it didn’t work for them”

Earlier this week, Wade and Butler striked out following a heartbreaking 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks with the latter criticizing the team for not playing well on a consistent basis.

Wade, on the other hand, blasted the younger players for their lack of efforts saying “I’m 35 years old, man. I have three (NBA) championships. It shouldn’t hurt me more than it hurts them. They have to want it.” as per NBA.COM

Rondo was already suspended in one game earlier this season after intentionally threw a towel in the face of assistant coach Jim Boylen after a heated debate following a 102-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons last month.

Rondo, who has had issues in each of his last few stops in the NBA, could very well be facing his last shot in the league. If ousted by the Bulls, this could very well be the last time we ever see Rajon Rondo in an NBA jersey.

The 30-year-old point guard has averaged 6.6 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

This article originally appeared on