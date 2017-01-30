These Limited Edition Satin Bombers From Mitchell & Ness Are Delightful

Mitchell & Ness recently unveiled limited release satin bomber jackets for four teams: The Warriors, the Bulls, the Cowboys, and the Eagles. Why they didn’t throw in guaranteed home runs like the Patriots and Cavs remains a mystery, but whatever.

Now, if you find yourself wondering why the hell they chose to include the Philadelphia Eagles of all teams for such an exclusive group, it’s important to remember that Wikipedia is your friend.

And really, the answer is quite simple:

Mitchell & Ness is located in Philly and has been there since 1904.

Good? Good. Glad we got that out of the way.

Now let’s take a look at these stylish team jackets that have a very rare, upscale feel.

Golden St. Warriors

The logo treatment for all of these jackets is pretty outstanding if you’re looking for something stylish and somewhat muted.

No reasonable adult wants a giant, loud logo slapped on the front of their jacket; or the back for that matter. If you “gotta support the team” and want to do so in a fashionable way, this is the end all, be all jacket design.

The inside is also pretty great as it features the Warriors’ complimentary color, in this case gold.

Philadelphia Eagles

Say what you want about the Eagles, but this is by far the best of the lot. You just can’t go wrong with a black satin bomber jacket.

The added bonus here is that, given the color, you can barely see the Eagles logo.

The green inside is an awesome touch and right here is where my genius suggestion comes in.

Why not release a black bomber jacket for every NBA and NFL team — just like the one above — with each version housing the team’s complimentary color on the inside?

I would buy a Niners or Knicks version of that in a heartbeat, price be damned.

Dallas Cowboys

Fittingly, the Cowboys design is my least favorite of the four and it’s not because they have one of the most annoying fanbases in the world.

The logo is just too pronounced. No thanks.

No complaints on the inside, but I’m pretty sure what the outside looks like carries a tad more weight.

Chicago Bulls

Not everyone is prepared to walk outside their home in a shiny red jacket, but this is pretty badass. It’s also basically the reverse of my suggestion above. A black Bulls version with a red inside would fly off the shelves like wild geese.

Having said that, I still love this one. Again, the key is the muted logo seamlessly blending in with the color of the jacket.

Perfectly executed.

The jackets retail for $175 and can be had right here.

For a complete look at all Mitchell & Ness outerwear offerings, head on over here.

