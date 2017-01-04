The Warriors should try to win by 50 tonight

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trailblazers by 45 points the last time they met, but the Dubs should look to increase that margin.

Damian Lillard, Oakland native, was once a Golden State Warriors fan. Before getting drafted in 2012, he said that he would love to get chosen by his hometown team. Lillard has taken that underdog mentality that comes with growing up in Oakland and applied it to his game and he’s blossomed into one of the game’s young stars.

While Lillard might have spent his younger days cheering the Warriors, he’s turned to bashing them. The Warriors bounced his Portland Trailblazers in the second round of the playoffs last season. Since then, Lillard took the time to bash Kevin Durant for joining the Dubs.

Golden State has met Portland twice this year. The first time, Golden State left the Moda Center with a 23 point victory. The second time, Portland visited Oracle Arena and got handed a 45 point butt kicking. Lillard had 20 points in that game, but he was also tied for a team-high -28 in his 30 minutes on the floor.

The Warriors should try to increase that margin of victory tonight. They should try to destroy the Blazers so that Lillard and CJ McCollum can’t talk any more trash about a team that has continuously beaten them. They should also do it because, quite frankly, they can.

Golden State beat the Memphis Grizzlies by 50 last year. With Durant, they can absolutely do it again against the 15-21 Blazers. They have the firepower to do so.

Lillard might miss tonight’s game with a left ankle injury. Whether he’s in or out, the goal should be the same. If he’s on the floor, then it would be good to best him and blow him out of the gym. If he’s on the bench, then perhaps his pride–which would never allow him to join more All-Stars–will ease the pain or even score a few points.

Lillard spends a lot of time looking for slights so he can put them in songs. Stephen Curry and Durant should look for the slights that the Blazers have sent his way and make them pay where it counts: on the court.

