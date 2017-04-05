The Warriors’ MVP with Kevin Durant out isn’t Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry mania is back en vogue around the NBA, and for good reason — the reigning MVP has been on an impressive (dare we say vintage?) run.

Over his past five games, Curry has averaged 29 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and nearly two steals a contest, he’s posted an insane offensive rating of 123.5, and he’s filling up highlight reels and social media timelines as only he can.

Video: NBA.com

Curry isn’t going to win MVP for a third straight year, but since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained MCL in his left knee on Feb. 28, he has been playing at an MVP level.

But Curry hasn’t been the Warriors’ MVP over that period — the trail end of which has resulted in a season-high 12-game win streak. No, the Warriors’ MVP without Kevin Durant in the lineup has been Klay Thompson.

It’s understandable if you haven’t noticed that Thompson is in an incredible run of form — his game lacks the visceral excitement of Curry’s showman style. No, Thompson is a silent assassin — smooth and lethal.

And, unlike Curry, it doesn’t seem as if Thompson’s offensive game has changed at all since Durant hit the bench — but his production has improved over the last month. As Draymond Green put it — Thompson’s had a torch.

During Golden State’s 12-game win streak, Thompson has averaged 25 points per game on 48 percent shooting from beyond the arc, with a 64 percent effective field goal rate. Even for one of the greatest shooters to ever play — which Thompson unquestionably is — those are incredible percentages.

But that kind of hot hand is nothing new for Thompson, and it certainly doesn’t mean he’s been the team’s MVP — have you seen what Curry’s been doing?

No, the reason Thompson has been the most valuable player for the Warriors in Durant’s absence has come on the other end of the court.

The Warriors have posted the same net rating — plus-12.5 — without Durant then they did with him in the lineup, and a big reason behind that has been the increased defensive intensity of Green, Andre Iguodala, and Thompson.

Under Steve Kerr, Thompson has always been tasked with guarding the opponent’s top guard — whether he be a swingman or primary ball handler — and he’s proven to be exceptionally capable. But during the Warriors’ winning streak, he’s outdoing his impressive standards, and he’s done it against three of the best players in the NBA.

Against Oklahoma City on March 20, Thompson was Russell Westbrook’s primary defender, and the triple-double machine went for 15/8/7 on 4-of-16 shooting. The Warriors won 111-95.

Thompson ended Kawhi Leonard’s MVP campaign in the Warriors’ March 29 win over the Spurs — Leonard became a ghost in the second half of a close game when Thompson took over defensive duties on No. 2. Thompson was far and away the better two-way player in that head-to-head matchup.

And playing the Rockets twice last week, he held James Harden to 9-of-38 shooting — a robust 23 percent from the field. Golden State won both contests.

Over the last 12 games, Thompson has allowed players he’s defending to shoot 30 percent from the field — down 14.5 points from their typical percentages. For reference, Leonard held opponents 5.6 points under their averages last season, when he won Defensive Player of the Year.

Will this incredible play continue when Durant comes back into the Warriors lineup? (That’s expected to happen Saturday.) Maybe if the sun keeps shining in the Bay Area:

Klay Thompson just gave credit to the weather for his great play recently. "The sunshine has been so good to me." pic.twitter.com/ii3iHqQ0cL — KNBR (@KNBR) April 5, 2017

But Golden State’s rivals better hope it gets cloudy soon, because as long as Thompson is playing like this at both ends of the court, the Warriors are next to unbeatable.

And if that isn’t value, who knows what is.