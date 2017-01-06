The Utah Jazz Need George Hill Now More Than Ever

After two consecutive close losses during which the starting point guards combined for 62 points, the Jazz are awaiting the return of George Hill more anxiously than ever.

The injury to the aforementioned George Hill took place during a home win against Phoenix courtesy of a straight elbow from seven-foot-one big man Alex Len. As a result of this unsightly blow, Hill received 22 stitches and a concussion, to which social media blew up calling him ‘soft’ and a ‘flopper’.

As both a Jazz fan and realist, I challenge anyone, athlete or otherwise, to take an elbow from a real world giant, get 22 stitches and come back onto the court at the sport’s highest level. George Hill has built a reputation over the years as being one of the toughest and most respected players in the NBA. I don’t see how taking an elbow square in the chin while playing terrific defense can cut into that. I rest my case.

Two games after taking the elbow, the Jazz travelled to Boston to take on Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics. After small guards had hurt the Jazz all season long in Hill’s absence, the Jazz knew they were in for a battle with Thomas and company.

Although the sturdy Jazz defense denied him of anything easy, he was still able to come away with 29 points, 15 assists (a career high) and most importantly, a win. The Jazz played one of their better games so far this season on both ends of the floor, they were just unable to put length on Isaiah and stop the Celtics’ three point barrage.

After a much needed day of rest in the midst of a five game road trip, the Jazz looked to avenge their recent loss heading north of the border against the Toronto Raptors. Cleared by the team’s medical staff for the concussion, Hill sat because of the lip laceration which stopped him from being able to process solid food. Fellow Purple and Blues writer Ryan Aston wrote a very interesting article on this ahead of Utah’s battle with the Raps.

Kyle Lowry got off to a slow start similar to that of their first meeting in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for the Jazz, he heated up in a hurry on both occasions leading the Raptors to wins each time. Hill’s presence was missed at the defensive end and Lowry took advantage of that, getting whatever he wanted down the stretch.

Looking at the next three games on the Jazz schedule, they will play the up-and-coming Timberwolves and the grind-it-out Grizzlies on back-to-back nights before heading home to play the defending champs.

While Hill is currently listed as questionable for Saturday’s game in Minnesota, returning just three days after being unable to eat seems unlikely. Nevertheless, this is still a very winnable game for Utah and they should come out of the blocks fast with two games of frustration ready to explode.

The Jazz would have circled the game with Memphis on the calendar long before the road trip as a game they simply must win because of where the Grizzlies will finish in relation to Utah in the standings. George Hill’s toughness would be more than handy when it comes to beating the Grizzlies at the grind-house on the fifth game of a road trip.

They will then have a day to rest and prepare for a battle with the Cavs. It will be Cleveland’s third game on a six-game road trip and they will play in Portland the next night, so resting James, Irving or Love seems possible.

With two rough losses behind them and a series of tough games ahead, the Jazz need Hill in ways they never have before. Let’s hope that Hill can make his return sooner rather than later.

Statistics courtesy of NBA.com

