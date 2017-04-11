The Trail Blazers beat the Spurs with the sloppiest buzzer-beater

It’s often said that it’s better to be lucky than good, and that certainly applies to the ending Monday night’s Portland Trail Blazers-San Antonio Spurs game in Portland.

With six seconds left and the Blazers trailing by one point, Shabazz Napier tried to step up and command Portland’s final possession. But Napier passed up an open look beyond the arc and instead tried to drive the basket, losing the basketball in the process.

A few fortuitous bounces later and Noah Vonleh had the ball in his hands alone under the hoop, allowing him to make an easy layup just before time expired. Just like that, the Blazers had a one-point win.

It’s certainly not how they drew it up, but sometimes even the worst-laid plans can work out with a little bit of luck.