The top 10 moments of Paul Pierce’s NBA career

Now that Paul Pierce’s 19-year NBA career is over, here’s a look back on the top 10 moments of a Boston Celtics legend and future Hall of Famer.

With the Los Angeles Clippers‘ first round playoff exit in Game 7 last Sunday, Paul Pierce‘s 19-year NBA career has officially come to an end.

Though the 10-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection had been on his way down for some time now, the Clippers’ seven-game defeat at the hands of the Utah Jazz ended the prestigious career of a future Hall of Famer.

There was never a point in his career where he was the best player in the NBA. He rarely entered the MVP conversation and for most of his career, he toiled away on the Boston Celtics with some truly underwhelming supporting casts, unappreciated by most and misunderstood by others.

But now that the 39-year-old is officially done — as he had announced prior to the start of the 2016-17 campaign — it’s time to look back on his time in the league and what made it stand out.

In September, @PaulPierce34 announced this would be his final season. Tonight, his 19-year career came to a close. pic.twitter.com/nvnEvUyB6i — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 30, 2017

Originally drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in 1998, “The Truth” played 15 memorable seasons in Boston, one season with the Brooklyn Nets, one season with the Washington Wizards and two final seasons for his hometown Clippers.

Over the course of his career, Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three-point range. Though his stats don’t leap off the page, he truly represented the hero ball era during the early 2000s and won one NBA championship in the process.

From game-winners to heroic playoff performances, here’s a look back on the top 10 moments of Paul Pierce’s unforgettable NBA career.

Honorable Mentions

In a Hall of Fame career spanning 19 seasons, narrowing the list down to 10 moments was an impossible task. Some tough cuts had to be made, but we couldn’t just let these gems slip under the radar either.

In perhaps his best highlight during an otherwise forgettable season with the Brooklyn Nets, Pierce’s veteran experience helped his team pull off the first round playoff upset over the 3-seeded Toronto Raptors, with his block in the waning seconds of Game 7 securing the victory:

We’d also be remiss in failing to mention Pierce joining Larry Bird (1986-88) as the only Celtics to ever win the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

In that 2010 All-Star shootout, Pierce posted 17 in the first round and capped off the final round in typically clutch fashion, posting the winning score of 20 while making every money ball.

In his best season (2005-06), Pierce averaged a career-high 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. During a 14-game stretch from Feb. 4-Mar. 12, he scored 30 points in 13 games — the best such stretch in franchise history.

That stretch also included back-to-back buzzer-beating game-winners against Washington and Philadelphia.

From 2001-2006, Pierce averaged 25-6-4. When he said he was the classic case of a great player on a bad team he wasn’t lying. — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) May 1, 2017

Finally, we can’t ignore how Pierce was stabbed 11 times in the face, neck and back in September of 2000. He needed lung surgery after the incident, putting his life and his NBA career in serious jeopardy.

And yet, Pierce played all 82 games in that 2000-01 season. He even dropped a 28-6-5 stat line in his first game back — a 20-point win over the Detroit Pistons — less than two months after the stabbing.

Remember when Paul Pierce got stabbed 11 times in the face, neck, and back one month before the season and still played all 82 games? pic.twitter.com/Yynuph0j6i — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) April 30, 2017

Even that early in his career, Pierce’s love for the game and his competitive fire were clearly on display.

10. “I Called Game”

The Brooklyn Nets season was rough, and his two years with the Los Angeles Clippers were even worse, but Pierce’s lone year with the Washington Wizards was actually fairly enjoyable. At age 37, the Truth mostly served a mentor role while averaging just 11.9 points per game — a career-low at that point.

But when the young guns needed him to step up late in games, Pierce delivered in vintage fashion. For example, take Game 3 of the Wizards’ first round series against Atlanta in the 2015 NBA Playoffs, in which Washington was missing John Wall but still emerged with the victory thanks to their aging veteran.

Did Paul Pierce call bank on that game-winner? No. He called game.

Pierce only finished that game with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, and Washington would go on to lose that series in six games despite the 2-1 series lead.

But in the last meaningful shot of his postseason career, a hobbling, old Pierce made the stepback jumper he was known for throughout his 19 years in the NBA — reminding everyone why he was the perfect mentor for Wall and Bradley Beal, and why he will go down as one of the most clutch performers in NBA history.

9. One Last Trip To TD Garden

There are hardly any memorable moments from Pierce’s return to his hometown of Los Angeles, despite his reunion with Doc Rivers being so highly publicized at the time. In fact, in his final playoff series with the Clippers, Pierce was eliminated by Joe Johnson, essentially Utah’s version of what Lob City hoped the Truth would be for them.

Still, for sentimental reasons, Paul Pierce’s final game in the TD Garden had to make the list, especially since he capped it off in the most fitting way possible:

That game was a loss for the Clippers, and those were the only three points he had in the game. But when Doc Rivers finally answered the crowd’s chants by subbing Pierce back into the game, the Celtics legend made it count.

That was the last shot Pierce would ever take at the TD Garden, and it was a made three that sent everyone home happy. This was no Kobe Bryant 60-point finale, but it doesn’t get much better than Pierce’s Boston finale at age 39.

8. “The Truth” Arrives

How did Paul Pierce come to be known as “The Truth”? A memorable, put-me-on-the-map kind of performance against the defending champs, that’s how.

In 2000-01, Pierce’s third season in the league, he was still mostly flying under the radar. After putting up 42 points on just 19 shots in a Mar. 13 meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers, people started to take notice.

Even in a five-point loss, Pierce’s performance was so impressive that Shaquille O’Neal — the Lakers’ superstar and the most unstoppable force in the league at the time — willingly offered credit to a Celtics legend in the making.

“Take this down,” Shaq told a reporter. “My name is Shaquille O’Neal, and Paul Pierce is the mother-f***ing truth. Quote me on that, and don’t take nothing out. I knew he could play, but I didn’t know he could play like this. Paul Pierce is the truth.”

And just like that, “The Truth” was born.

7. Passing Bird

It seems odd to include a milestone like this on the list, especially since Pierce passing Larry Bird on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list only moved him into second place, not first.

But with 15 points in a 2012 game against the Charlotte Bobcats, Pierce passed one of the game’s all-time greats, moving into second place on the career scoring list for one of the most prestigious franchises in NBA history.

Those 15 points weren’t about the singular accomplishment of passing Bird as much as they were a celebration of his entire career in Boston. When he passed Larry Legend, even the most ardent of Pierce critics was forced to acknowledge just how special his time with the Celtics was.

For a franchise that includes the likes of Bird, Bill Russell, John Havlicek, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, Robert Parish, Dave Cowens, Bob Cousy and so many other legends, Pierce rising through the ranks was an enjoyable experience that extended far beyond any 15-point performance.

He never got as much love as he deserved, but when NBA fans realized he had passed Larry Bird on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list, it was

6. Career-High, Memorable Performances

We’re cheating a bit here, but these three Paul Pierce performances were just too memorable to leave off the list, so we’re going to lump them all together.

On Dec. 1, 2001, Pierce led his Celtics into New Jersey for a critical overtime win over the Nets — one of the premier teams in the East at the time. He dropped a career-high 48 points in the road win…with 46 of them coming in the second half.

In the 2002 NBA Playoffs the following season, Boston ran into an old rival in the Philadelphia 76ers. In a best-of-five first round series, Pierce came up clutch in the decisive Game 5.

In a complete rout, The Truth racked up a playoff carer-high 46 points and six assists. He also just so happened to knock down eight of his 10 three-point attempts as well.

Finally, there was the first of many, many memorable duels with LeBron James in 2006. Though the King finished with a whopping 43 points in that regular season meeting, Pierce was even better, dropping a career-high 50 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a staggering 54 minutes.

The Cavaliers won that overtime affair, but Boston’s other four starters were Delonte West, Wally Szczerbiak, Ryan Gomes and Raef LaFrentz. Yikes.

This game not only served as the highest-scoring game of Pierce’s career, but also provided some foreshadowing of the legendary head-to-head battles he would have with LeBron James down the road.

5. Other Clutch Shots

We’re cheating again here, but when Paul Pierce has knocked down so clutch daggers, buzzer-beaters and game-winners in his career, can you blame us for struggling to narrow it down to just one?

Instead, we have to take the time to appreciate all the backbreaking shots Pierce has hit in his career. He wasn’t the most efficient player during his time in the league, shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range for his career, but boy did he make those shots count late in games.

In an era where hero ball reigned supreme, Pierce was never afraid to step into the spotlight with the game on the line. Even as he got older and started sporting that old man YMCA game, his stepback jumper in the clutch was unstoppable.

Just ask LeBron James, who learned that the hard way in Game 5 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. With less than a minute to play and the shot clock winding down, Pierce drove the dagger into Miami’s back with a three right over LeBron to put Boston up four. James contested the shot well, but even in a hostile environment on the road, Pierce would not be denied:

The Heatles won the next two games to take the series, and they would go on to win their first championship together thanks to LeBron’s pantheon Game 6 in Boston.

But Pierce’s shot was still unforgettable, and can we really complain if that dagger forced LeBron to respond with one of the greatest playoff performances in NBA history? Thanks to Pierce, we were all winners no matter what happened next.

There are really too many buzzer-beaters, game-winners and downright vicious crimes committed against the New York Knicks to count, so we’ll let the tape do the talking.

If you want to understand Pierce’s reputation as a stone-cold killer, just watch those 13 soul-cleaving minutes. You’ll catch on pretty quickly.

4. 2003 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Boston’s 2003 playoff run would end in the second round at the hands of the New Jersey Nets, but Pierce made sure their first round series — an six-game upset over the 3-seeded Indiana Pacers — was memorable in its own right.

In a crucial Game 4 at home, with the Celtics leading 2-1 in the series, it didn’t seem like Pierce could smell the blood in the water. Ron Artest held him to just five points in the first half and Boston trailed by 12 at the break.

But in the second half, it was all Paul Pierce, who finished the game with 37 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He dropped 32 in the second half, scoring 15 straight points for the Celtics at one point and providing the NBA world with an infamous trash talk exchange with Al Harrington.

With the two jawing back and forth, Pierce capped off Boston’s 37-point third quarter with a three-pointer right in Harrington’s mug. The Celtics went up 3-1 in the series with the Game 4 win, eventually finishing off the first round upset in Game 6.

Their season would end in a sweep in the Eastern Conference semis, but that Game 4 performance was an early sign that a young killer with a penchant for hurling daggers at pivotal moments was about to be let loose for the rest of his career.

3. 2002 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3

In 2002 — the same season where Pierce dropped a then career-high 48 points on the Nets — the Celtics would meet New Jersey in the Eastern Conference Finals. Though they would lose the series in six games, The Truth provided Boston with its biggest victory of the series.

In Game 3, with the series tied at 1-1, Pierce led an unlikely comeback to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

It wasn’t his best playoff game, since he only had 28 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 shooting from three-point range. But like his Game 4 performance in 2003, Pierce came to life in the second half, exploding for 19 fourth quarter points to erase a 21-point deficit.

At the time, it was the greatest fourth quarter comeback in NBA playoff history. Despite missing 12 of his first 14 shots, Pierce made six of his last seven to lead the Celtics back from the brink.

His team would go on to lose the next three games and the series, but that fourth quarter turnaround in Game 3 remains one of the better examples of Pierce’s indomitable will, and why his legacy extends far beyond the stat sheet.

2. 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7

Out of all the Paul Pierce-LeBron James duels, this was the most memorable one for Celtics fans. In the 2008 Eastern Conference semis, it took seven games to decide a heated series between Boston and the 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron was sensational in that series, but in Game 7, The Truth would not be denied. While King James finished with a 45-6-5 stat line, Pierce’s 41 points, five assists and four rebounds led the way for the prevailing Celtics.

He shot 13-for-23 from the floor, made four of his six threes and knocked down 11 of his 12 free throws in the five-point win.

With Boston ahead by three points and about a minute left up on the clock, a jump ball tip got away from everyone. Pierce was the first to dive on the floor, securing the ball and a timeout on a monumental hustle play to preserve momentum.

His free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining iced the game, once again showing the heart of one of the game’s coldest competitors. In one of the best one-on-one duels between Pierce and LeBron, the Truth won out.

1. The 2008 NBA Finals

Pierce’s 41-point Game 7 performance against LeBron paved the way for the best moment of his NBA career: finally breaking through to win an NBA championship for the Boston Celtics.

After years of toiling away on losing teams that didn’t have enough help, the arrivals of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen immediately changed things. With Pierce focusing on his defense and KG anchoring the D, Boston suffocated offenses all season long in a 66-win season.

Against their long-time rival Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals, Pierce — as expected — provided the spark for Boston in the second half. When the Celtics’ leading scorer went down with an apparent knee injury midway through the third quarter, TD Garden held its collective breath.

Championship No. 17 was suddenly in serious jeopardy. Pierce was carried off the court and was seen being wheeled through the halls in a wheelchair. But in his own Willis Reed moment — whether it was completely engineered or actually authentic –his return to the court decided Game 1.

Upon making his emotional return to the floor, Pierce drilled two three-pointers to help Boston build a four-point lead heading into the fourth. The Truth had 15 points in the third and finished the game with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a 10-point victory.

The TD Garden and Pierce’s teammates were inspired by his return and it set the tone for the rest of the series. Boston didn’t lose a single home game in the Finals, closing the Lakers out in six.

KG probably deserved it, but Pierce earned Finals MVP honors with averages of 21.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game on 39.3 percent shooting from three-point range.

When the Celtics hung their 17th banner from the rafters at the start of the 2008-09 season, Paul Pierce’s tears were more than warranted.

After waiting for so long to get his chance to win a title, he had finally established his place in the league.

The Truth may have been the most relatable NBA star of the 2000s: He toiled away for so long with good numbers on bad teams while people said he’d be overrated until he won when it counted, he played hero ball with the best of them despite being less than efficient like modern NBA superstars, and when he finally got help, he silenced all his critics by finally winning a title.

For those who never watched Paul Pierce play in his prime, his season-by-season stats probably won’t leap off the page. But for those who did, the way he personified an entire era of hero ball while winning a championship may have been the greatest accomplishment of his Hall of Fame career.

