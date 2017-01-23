The Stretch 4: Three wins and the temporary loss of Tyler Johnson

The Miami Heat have their first three-game winning streak of the season, making it the perfect time for the Stretch 4 to discuss the team’s past week.

The Miami Heat have had one heck of a week.

(And so have I, after traveling out to Los Angeles to visit a close friend. Which should both explain and excuse my absence.)

After a four-game losing streak, the men of South Beach took a hint from Big Sean and bounced back in a major way: by finally earning themselves their very first three-game winning streak of 2016-17.

It all started when they hosted the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, pulling ahead 109-103. Their next victory taking place on Thursday, 99-95, when the Dallas Mavericks came to town. Now at this point, I had all but labeled myself a jinx, those two matchups being the only ones I had not watched so far this year. But sure enough, the Heat then took on the Milwaukee Bucks at home, winning 109-97.

Phew. Crisis averted.

So let’s take a closer look at what went right for Miami, shall we?

For one, Goran Dragic is still doing the darn thing.

We all know I adore Dragic, but I’m going to let his numbers do the talking for me.

The 30-year-old guard is currently averaging 19.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists a game in 34.4 minutes of play. His best numbers since 2013-14, when he played for the Phoenix Suns.

During the last three games however, Dragic put up 26.0 points, grabbed 5.0 rebounds and dished out 5.3 assists per matchup in 36.0 minutes.

Ballin.

Including a 32-point performance against the Mavericks, where he shot 11-for-15 from the line and a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond-the-arc.

All of which explains why the Orlando Magic recently tried to offer Nikola Vucevic and a future first-round pick in exchange for the guard. An offer president Pat Riley and company fortunately said no to.

Sure, Dragic’s high-level of play this season makes him a top trade contender. And I’m all for Riley making moves in order for the team to improve. Like finding a way to get rid of Josh McRoberts. And perhaps Derrick Williams, who never seems to make it into the rotation anyways. But Dragic’s recent stud-like acts also prove that he is an excellent fit in the Heat’s system. So imagine what he could do with the right pieces around him.

(And with that, I invite you all to jump off that #TradeDragic train you’re riding.)

We should probably also address Dion Waiters.

Or Mario Chalmers, 2.0.

Yes, the 25-year-old guard has become the newest scapegoat for Miami.

But after sitting out 20 games due to injury, Waiters finally gave Heat Nation a reason to celebrate his return.

On Saturday, Waiters finished the evening with 33 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, in 33 minutes of play, shooting 12-of-19 (5-of-8 from downtown).

Wahoo!

Welcome to Waiters Island.

So what got the Heat newbie going?

“I just try to play every game like it’s my last. Tonight, Coach told me to be aggressive.”

Seems simple enough.

The question of course is, can he keep putting up those kinds of numbers? The good news is that Waiters has never been one to shy away from taking a shot.

Dion Waiters' shot chart is tanktastic pic.twitter.com/UAoKSDBcp6 — Josh Baumgard (@joshbaumgard) January 12, 2017

It all comes down to whether or not they go in.

Then there is the recent rebuilding versus tanking storyline.

If there is one thing I’ve preached all along, it’s that tanking is dumb.

Blowing the entirety of the year just to possibly draft a higher pick, who could very well turn out to be a total bust?

Not my cup of tea.

And it seems the organization agrees.

“It’s an uniformed assumption,” explained head coach Erik Spoelstra. “If you know anything about our organization we’re not going to play for any other purpose or motivation than to win. Everything we’re building is trying to build habits to learn how to win but learning how oftentimes comes with frustration, anger, disappointment.”

Miami may be struggling, but they are certainly not doing so on purpose.

“I don’t even listen,” said Tyler Johnson. “I know the guys here aren’t trying to do that. You’ve got guys on one-year deals who can’t afford to do that. People are going to say whatever they want about tanking. You can’t really listen to all that outside noise. I think if you did, you’d go a little crazy. We’re trying to get as many wins as we can.”

As they should be. Because despite Dwyane Wade leaving, and Chris Bosh being ruled medically unfit to play, and missing out on Kevin Durant and the plethora of injuries they have had to deal with… this squad is still full of potential.

And if Riley is known for one thing, it’s pulling off the impossible.

Say around the trade deadline.

Or when it comes to dealing with free agents.

So if you want to root for your team to lose, go right ahead. But the Heat are certainly not on board with your plan of throwing away this season.

#Sorrynotsorry

Something to be sorry about, however, is Tyler Johnson’s recent shoulder injury.

Because Miami hasn’t dealt with enough this year already, right?

Johnson, who did not play against Milwaukee, is said to be dealing with a strained left shoulder.

Something Heat Nation is completely bummed out about.

However, there is a silver lining. Johnson claims the pain is not the same as when he had to sit out last season.

“It’s not the same pain as it was last year. It’s just like a strain. Obviously it was a little bit more concerning at the time because it was the left shoulder. But coming in today, it feels a lot better. The swelling went down a lot. So yeah, I’m optimistic about it.”

Thank goodness.

The guard has been killing the game this year, averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists a contest in 31.0 minutes. And has especially provided a much needed spark off of the bench, particularly in fourth quarter runs.

So here is to a swift return for the second half of Johnson and Johnson.

What will next week hold for the Miami Heat? Wait and see.

