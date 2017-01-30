The Stretch 4: The winning continues, so do health concerns

The Miami Heat are amidst a seven-game winning streak, as it’s time for another edition of the Stretch 4.

The wins keep on rolling in for the Miami Heat lately.

And I’m all about it.

(Take that, #TankNation)

While I spent the week recovering from gastroenteritis, the men of South Beach went to work. After winning three in a row last week, their fortune continued as they secured four more wins under their belts.

The Heat hit the ground running, when they came out 105-102 against the Golden State Warriors last Monday. It was certainly the matchup of the year, a win for the ages. Then on Wednesday, Miami defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-106 on the road, as Dion Waiters continued to impress. On Friday came the sweet 100-88 victory over the Chicago Bulls, a game which I was actually in attendance for. Which brings us to the 116-103 win versus the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond and all, on Saturday night.

Obviously, the Heat have had a great week. But let’s take a better look at some key highlights…

For starters, the win against the Bulls was a thing of beauty.

Being a Heat fan in Chicago is a strange thing. Made, of course, more bizarre now that Dwyane Wade crossed over to the dark side.

(And that I also write about the Bulls.)

While I always want my hometown to succeed and I have not stopped supporting Wade, I walked into the United Center ready to defend my boys in red. However, I had a feeling that perhaps Miami would have the upper hand right from the get go. Even on the road. Even without Hassan Whiteside.

Because in case you’ve been living under a rock, Chicago has been going through it lately. Between a lack of leadership from head coach Fred Hoiberg and drama among the Three Alphas, actually playing basketball seems to be the last thing on the organization’s mind.

For example, management decided they would rather send a message to Wade and Jimmy Butler by taking away their starting roles, rather than do what’s best to secure a win.

And the Heat took full advantage of it all.

Goran Dragic finished the evening with 26 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals in 34 minutes, while his new partner in crime Waiters had 19 points and 5 rebounds in 33 minutes. Willie Reed, who was filling in for an injured Whiteside, also had a nice night: 20 and 5 in 37.

In fact, the spread showed a total team effort, as guys like Wayne Ellington, James Johnson and Rodney McGruder also did their parts.

Did I mention Butler was held to 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block?

Swerve.

Miss us yet, Wade?

Dion Waiters deserves another round, or two, of applause.

Waiters Island has become a place of paradise.

The sun is always shining, the water both clear and warm, with only the best food and drinks to consume.

There is also an abundance of confidence in the air.

And why wouldn’t there be?

Averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game on 30.5 minutes of play so far this season, the guard is playing out of his mind lately.

First, there was his back-to-back 33-point performance, the second of which was this week against the Warriors.

Then, he had 24 against the Nets, where he led the team to an 18-point comeback.

And although his two latest performances may not have been as impressive, he still came out with a combined 36 points.

To say he is making himself at home in Miami would be an understatement.

The budding relationship between Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic, is also magical.

So maybe Dragic hasn’t made Waiters a sandwich just yet.

But this backcourt sure is starting to find its chemistry.

More so than Dragic and Wade ever did.

“First off, me and Dion, our lockers are right next to each other. We’re in the same neighborhood. We talk all the time. [Secondly] Dion has a different game than D-Wade. He has a similar game [to me]. He likes to get into the paint. He likes to attack. When you have one guy on the left side and another guy on the right side, if they take first option away, you have the second option. His game makes it easier for me. It’s just a better fit.”

Do you feel the warm and fuzzies after reading that, too? It gets better.

“I don’t know how all these teams in the past [said what they said about] Dion. Everybody understands you just need some time to get to know people. He’s not a bad teammate. He’s the opposite. He wants to win and I think that’s the most important thing.”

I can’t.

Even their names are so compatible, it’s hard to find a couple label.

Dian? Gorion?

In any case, they have combined to average 45.4 points a matchup, which is fifth in the entire league. And beat Toronto Raptors duo DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry when it comes to assists (10.5). They even – wait for it – shoot better from downtown than Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Long live this bromance.

However, Hassan Whiteside tweaked his ankle.

Yes, it was minor enough to only keep him out one game.

But the last thing this team needs is another injury.

And upon his return against the Pistons, the big man only totaled 9 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes. So clearly, he has some recovering left to do.

Let’s just hope it’s not something that continues to plague him for much longer.

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

