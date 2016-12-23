The Replay: Trapping paper

Happy holidays from the ladies at The Replay! We are gearing up for the holiday season the best way we know how, talking all things NBA Christmas. We start with two Christmas miracles, Bianka Bella Bryant and Draymond Jamal Green Jr. That’s right, Kobe and Draymond both had babies this month. We couldn’t be more excited for the two proud pops!

Next, we move into a deep discussion of Kevin Love’s Home Alone inspired Christmas sweater and Russell Westbrook’s new gig as a spokesperson for “trapping paper.” We are here to tell you, trapping paper is everything you’re thinking and more. We hope you rush order some to brighten up the holiday for all your loved ones.

As you know, we are all about the players off the court. Thus, few things bring us as much joy as the players giving back during the holidays. From Chris Paul and Boogie at Target to the Nets at Modell’s, the NBA certainly shows off its sense of community during the holidays.

An NBA Christmas pod would not be complete without a discussion of Christmas Day games. El prefers to watch the games while flipping back and forth to SNL holiday specials. Al, on the other hand, wishes the games were on later in Arizona so she could be a little buzzed by the time the Warriors vs. Cavaliers kicks off.

Lastly, we each get to play Santa as we decide what gifts to give our favorite NBA stars. What can you give people who have it all- we have plenty of ideas. Hear what we suggest for Joakim Noah, Joel Embiid, Dancing Warriors Mom, and more!

As always, we really appreciate you listening and hope you will download the pod, rate it five stars, and share it with your friends.

Episode Breakdown

1:00- NBA babies, Bianka Bella Bryant and Draymond Jamal Green Jr.

4:50- Kevin Love’s ugly Christmas sweater and Home Alone 2

8:50- Russell Westbrook, “trapping paper” ambassador

11:00- NBA players give back during Christmas

17:30- Christmas day games

23:00- NBA Santa game where we each play santa for our favorite NBA players and the dancing Warriors mom

