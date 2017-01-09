The Replay: New year, same NBA shenanigans

Hello, 2017! We made it! The Replay is back with a New Year’s special after a brief holiday hiatus. Suffice it to say, 2016 was a bit of a trying year. However, we were committed to remaining positive and chose to reflect on the things we were most grateful for in 2016. After all, it wasn’t all bad. We saw the Cavaliers break the curse and Luke Walton rise to head coach status. What a time to be alive!

Al reminded us to all appreciate the fabulous Summer of Melo while El gave J.R. Smith yet another shout out for his 48 hours of shirtless post-championship glory. We also took a moment to applaud the surge in NBA veterans utilizing social media. As the kids would say, #blessedup for @Tic_Pix (Kevin Garnett) and Bosh family photos!

Keeping with the glass half full theme, we then discussed what we are most excited for in 2017. In some cases, we even allowed ourselves to fantasize about things we hope to see in the new year. From All Star Weekend in New Orleans to a potential Russell Westbrook vs. KD matchup in the playoffs, we think 2017 has big things in store for NBA fans.

Read More: Matt Bonner retires as New Hampshire’s GOAT

Importantly, we did not forget about retired players. In particular, one of the greats continues to reinvent himself and we are hoping for even more in the new year. You guessed it. We are talking about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, otherwise known as America’s hippest television critic after this week’s review of ABC’s The Bachelor. Staying within the “K” universe, El wrestles with question of who will make up the next Kardashian NBA couple–Kristaps? Karl-Anthony? Kyrie? The possibilities are endless!

Lastly, we play a little game of “Who said what in 2016?” We don’t want to give too much away, but you will learn 1) that Dirk Nowitzki secretly dominates Twitter trolls 2) Barbara Bush has a bestie in the NBA and 3) Al is still obsessed with Ray Westbrook. Some things will never change, no matter what year it is!

As always, we really appreciate you listening and hope you will download the pod, rate it five stars, and share it with your friends.

This article originally appeared on