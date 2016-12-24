The Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day

The Phoenix Suns have a rich history on Christmas Day – a history well worth remembering.

The very first time the Suns played on Christmas Day was as an expansion team in 1968. Predictably the Suns lost, 119 to 99 to the Los Angeles Lakers. But they had no reason for shame, this time. The Lakers were loaded as usual, with Jerry West leading the Lakers with 26 points, Elgin Baylor had 22. They didn’t keep track of rebounds back then; if they did Wilt Chamberlain would have had at least 20. The Original Sun, Dick Van Arsdale, led all scorers with 27 points. The Lakers must have been hacking Van all day, because he had 18 free throws. Maybe the refs were in a holiday giving mood?

The much improved Suns avenged their previous Christmas Day the following year, hammering the Boston Celtics 127-116. Center Jim Fox had one of his better games all year, scoring 31. The Suns newest acquisition and later Hall of Fame star Connie Hawkins scored only 10. Maybe he didn’t like working on holidays.

The Suns 12-6 all time Christmas Day record is one of the best in the league, maybe because they always played at home.

The NBA has played at least one Christmas Day game since 1947, a year after the league was founded. Back then, the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers in New York 75-89. Anyone out there remember that one? If you do, you should win a prize.

The NBA is also the only regular professional sports league to play on Christmas every year (Except in the 1998 lockout season).

The Suns were an early Christmas Day offering in the late ’60’s and ’70’s, playing at home almost every year. The networks must have enjoyed spending some winter time in the sunshine instead of snow. And after Jerry Colangelo decided to hang a big purple banner which read “Valley of the Sun” along the scorers table, people watching the game on national TV must have been impressed. That banner may in fact be the single most responsible PR move for the valley at the time, and why so many thousands of people started moving here. Thanks, Jerry.

In another Christmas Day game more of you will remember, The Suns beat the Houston Rockets 111-91, again on National TV. At the time, Charles Barkley was considering retirement due to a persistent back problem that started back in training camp that year. But on this Christmas day, Sir Charles was full of holiday cheer, dropping 38 points on the Rockets, and grabbing 18 rebounds. However, the Rockets would get revenge. One year after the Suns reached the NBA finals, the Rockets came from an 0-2 hole against Phoenix in the playoffs (Losing both games at home) to eliminate the Suns 4-3.

Playing at home seemingly every Christmas in the Suns’ early years was always a bonus for the Suns record and their fans. The Madhouse on McDowell was always packed on Christmas Day, same thing for whatever they called the downtown arena back then. At least the game gave parents something to look forward to besides waking up with their kids at 5 am to open presents.

But you may have noticed, that despite their new Christmas Day jerseys, the Suns aren’t playing on Christmas Day this year, and haven’t for a while now. (Their last Christmas Day game was in 2009.) Market size is now more important to network broadcasters than the weather, apparently. You’ll see the Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Bulls almost every year. But what about the little guys? If you don’t have a LeBron playing for you, forget it. The Minnesota Timberwolves have NEVER played a game on Christmas Day; neither have the Memphis Grizzlies. Indiana is 2-2 on December 25th all-time, while the Knicks have played on Christmas Day a league leading 50 times (22-28), the Lakers 42 (21-21) and the Celtics 29 (12-17).

Just one more way the world has commercialized Christmas. If you can’t get a big rating number on Christmas Day, bah-humbug!

For further in-depth analysis on the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, check back this evening when we break down each game offering a brief summary and statistical analysis!

Leave your favorite Phoenix Suns Christmas Memories in the comments section below!

This article originally appeared on