The Philadelphia 76ers Recalibrating Center Harmony

Buoyed by the outreach of center Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have recalibrated the timetable for the center position. Now they are exploring ways to walk fine line between optimizing talent and maintaining team harmony

The Philadelphia 76ers have, so far this season, appeared to be an emperor with no clothes on. No clothes? Well yes, that is, when considering playing minutes of Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel, and Joel Embiid. They are three incredibly talented NBA centers, and they are all in their rookie contract.

You see, so far it has been all bravado about what needed to be done. From all of the talking about acting to resolve the matter instead of talking about it, and from all of the NBA Rumors, trade talks and deals that didn’t happen, nothing has changed.

I believe it’s time the Philadelphia 76ers organization sees things for what they truly are.

Brown met w/ Embiid, Noel, Okafor this AM, asking them what advantages each brings to team. Want to in long term maximize those advantages. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) December 23, 2016

While this falls on the heels of Joel Embiid’s surprisingly mature act to circle the wagons around teammate and friend, Nerlens Noel, it may be a matter of sheer coincidence. Then again, it may not be. You see, head coach Brett Brown is a veteran of the NBA. He is probably one of the most uniquely qualified head coaches in terms of developing raw players into NBA ready talent. He’s had plenty of practice creating talent in the young propects he’s had to work with.

#Sixers coach Brett Brown on Joel Embiid saying he wants to pair up with Nerlens Noel. pic.twitter.com/jWE5KY9sW2 — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 22, 2016

Brown knows he is building a team, not a group of players. At the moment Joel Embiid spoke up and asked the team to give Nerlens Noel, his friend, a chance. It could very likely be a pivotal moment for this Philadelphia 76ers group of players.

“I’m very fond of this group. We’re going through one of the most challenging times that I have had since I have been here. I concede that. I tell them that. We speak very freely. There are no elephants in the room as it relates to the bigs and the situation.” Then, as he pondered a moment in the New Orleans Pelicans game where Embiid, Noel, and Okafor all huddled together in a show of camaraderie and teammate-ship, he smiled and continued, “That is heartwarming, that’s real. We’re trying to figure it all out together. So this extended family that we have, and going away together, maybe it’s just the perfect time to do that.” – Brown discussing the four game road trip over the Holidays

It may have likely been the day this group has finally emerged as a team. In the big picture, that is the ultimate goal. This group must become a team. And so, Brown’s strategy of working with all three centers is the right thing to do.

If the Philadelphia 76ers intend on entrusting game winning moments to the young Cameroon center, the team must begin by entrusting his input now. Level heads are beginning to gain momentum.

Joel Embiid may have been the voice that proclaimed the Philadelphia 76ers were an emperor with no clothes on. Still, the real work now falls on Brown to manage the matter and save face. So far, he’s working the situation masterfully.

This article originally appeared on