The Oklahoma City Thunder can make January a successful month

The Oklahoma City Thunder are closing the month of January with two difficult road games. As a whole, January has proved to be a test for the young Thunder.

January has been filled with adversity for the Oklahoma City Thunder. From the blow-out loss in Memphis; to the concussion of Steven Adams, this team has battled through a lot this month.

As it stands now, the Thunder are 5-6 for the month. If you consider the fact they’ve only played two home games, that’s exceptional. One of the four remaining games is at home this Thursday against Dallas. Dallas, as you may know, is coming off of a 49 point win against the Los Angeles Lakers this past weekend.

Following the home game against Dallas, the Thunder will travel to Cleveland. The defending champion are again on pace to another NBA Finals birth. However, Cleveland has struggled somewhat, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. The Thunder have a chance to challenge Cleveland in a Sunday afternoon marquee game on ABC.

On the last day of January the Thunder will travel to San Antonio for their first matchup with the Spurs this season. It’s hard to believe this is the first meeting between these two since OKC defeated the Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals last season. However, the Spurs are not to be taken lightly.

San Antonio is a cool 35-9, just two and a half games behind Golden State. They are led by a red-hot Kawhi Leonard, who has six 30-point games during the month of January. The Thunder will have to turn up the defense to compete with the Spurs this season.

Let’s assume the next two games for the Thunder are victories. That would put the Thunder at 7-6 for the month going into Cleveland. While the Thunder are more than capable of winning one of the last two games of the month, it is unlikely. I would predict the Thunder beat Cleveland and lose to San Antonio.

If the Thunder can go at least 7-8 for the month of January, you have to view it as a success. While things may not always go the Thunder’s way, they continuously battle. Leading that charge into battle is Russell Westbrook, who is shooting nearly 40% from the floor for the month. Enes Kanter is also performing well for the month shooting 57% from the floor.

There are some players that must step up for the Thunder to be successful. Domantis Sabonis is struggling during the month of January shooting just 33% from the floor. While I still don’t fully comprehend the notion that Sabonis should start or play 20 minutes a game, I have accepted it.

Cameron Payne desperately needs to slow down on offense. I believe the game is still moving way to fast for him. The Thunder shouldn’t have booted Semaj Christon to the D-League as quickly as they did. With Christon being a true-blood point-guard and Payne playing more of a two-guard role, they could easily share time on the floor together.

Still, the year-long process of the Thunder being playoff ready continues. I expect that the month of February will be kinder to the Thunder. Due to the fact, the Thunder will be at home more and get more reps together during practice.

