The (Not So) Wild, Wild West

The NBA’s Western Conference is the worst it’s been in years. And that’s not a good thing moving forward for the NBA as a whole

Oh, what a difference a few years makes in the NBA.

It was only three seasons ago that the Western Conference was a model of excellence. We all pitied the Phoenix Suns, who finished 14 games over .500 and missed out on the 8th seed, and watched in awe at the heavyweight battles that would take place on a nightly basis out West.

But three seasons later, it’s a new ballgame. A totally new ballgame.

Four of the NBA’s most underwhelming teams are currently sissy fighting for the West’s final seed. I tentatively say four teams but in reality, as long as you’re not the Suns, you’re in contention.

Only five games separate the 8th seeded Nuggets and 14th seeded Lakers, and in between there’s a plethora of teams that should be nowhere near a playoff spot. Starting from the back and working our way in, we have the lowly Lakers, Timberwolves, Mavericks, Kings, Pelicans, Blazers and Nuggets. All having disappointing seasons, yet all still in striking distance.

Now, taking a step back and looking at this in the grand scheme of things, and using a bit of logic, we can say that all this fuss isn’t necessary. No matter who claims the 8th seed, whether they’ve won 35 games or 50+ games, they’d still be waxed by Golden State in round 1.

It’s a formality.

Why It Matters

But this conundrum follows a trend that happens to be the biggest problem that fans have today: a lack of parity. The whole “lack of parity at the top in today’s NBA” claim is overblown in itself, as the 80’s were dominated by the Lakers and Celtics, the 90’s by the Bulls, and the 00’s again by the Lakers. But with some context, this argument has legs.

Considering we’re in the era of the super team, the teams at the top shouldn’t see radical change from year to year. That’s not the kind of parity we’re talking about. And while not apparent in the East, and throughout most of the West, the quality, or lack thereof, of 8-seed contenders out West is still worth taking note of.

In previous years, teams on the fringe of the playoffs would go at their opponents on a nightly basis with the ferocity of a prize fighter. Every game meant the world. Every win a step closer to the promise land, every loss potentially season defining. So, most of the time, these talented and determined contenders came out on top. The disparity between fringe contenders and non-contenders was immense.

This season, it’s been a more spontaneous approach from less talented rosters. The intensity from the playoff contenders isn’t what it used to be. And where there used to be a tremendous disparity in record between the contenders and bottom feeders, there’s now almost none at all.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

While the 2014 season was certainly an outlier as it relates to quality, the quick drop-off does’t seem as likely to be one. In just one season, the win total from the West’s 8th seed dropped seven games, from 48 to 41. To put that in perspective, seven games is what separates the Celtics and Knicks in the Eastern Conference.

And this season, the required record for the 8th slot is set to be an appalling 35-47. A 13-game drop-off in two years. For even more perspective, 14 games is around what separates the Cavaliers and 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

Again, this very well may be an outlier year. And I may be overreacting. But the facts don’t lie. The current balance of power in the NBA is on a negative trend line, and if it keeps going, it’s bad news for the league and fans alike.

This article originally appeared on