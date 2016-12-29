The NBA Should Replace The All-Star Game With A 3-On-3 Tournament

The NBA All-Star game has progressively become the dunk contest and just the dunk contest. In order to maintain balance and viewership, what could the NBA add to make the weekend better?

The All-Star weekend for the NBA consists of the Skills Challenge, a three-Point Content, Dunk Contest and All-Star Game; four events.

What if you were to replace everything besides the Dunk contest with just one additional event? What would that one event be? Well the way I have it planned out, it would be a 3-on-3 tournament.

Let’s be honest, the Dunk Contest and the All-Star game itself are the two main events, and even the ASG is becoming increasingly boring. So, if we were to replace everything else, how would this 3-on-3 tournament work?

How It Works

The way it works is rather simple.

Thirty players are voted in as “All-Stars” – by the fans and media. Fifteen from each Conference to make it fair, similar to the current want All-Stars are selected in today’s version.

Then, those 30 players would go about communicating with each other to make a team – just like we all did in grade school. Yes, perhaps even captains.

A team of three obviously, so 10 teams, and it would be a normal bracket-style tournament – lose you are out, win and stay in. The system is rather simple.

The Rules

The most important thing to anything is the rules. Without rules and regulations, most things would be chaos. So what would the rules be for the games?

Each game is a full-court game, but only 15 minutes. Whatever team has the most points at the end of the 15-minute mark wins the game, rather simple. If it is a tie, add an additional two minutes for an OT period. Keep that cycle going until a winner is decided.

As far as scoring, everything is the same value. Three’s are worth three points, 2’s are worth two.

As far as fouls go, no free throws. If someone is fouled the shot clock just resets and the team remains possession unless the foul results in a switch.

NBA rules stay the same and applies for this as well.

Championship game is two 15-minute periods.

What is the point?

You may be asking what the point is? Well, what is the point in the ASG? Even with that thinking, I have thought of a prize to deter any people from claiming this tournament is useless.

The winning team all get trophies like the ASG MVP does, but better yet they the winning player’s jersey will now all have a trophy insignia on them like Europe does for UEFA championship winners.

So, no matter what team they play on, their jersey will always state what they won. They all also get whatever car is up for grabs that year but that really is useless to an NBA player on a max deal.

So the dunk contest, and this is now your new, modified and better All-Star weekend created by Nick Gonzalez.

Obviously, the chances of this happening are beyond slim if there is any at all, but it still cool to dream. Imagine a 3-on-3 team of CP3, LeBron and Melo running up and down the court? That would be sick…

