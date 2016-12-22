The Most Unique Atlanta Hawks Memorabilia on Ebay

Ebay is the perfect place to find interesting sports memorabilia. What Atlanta Hawks collectibles can be found on the site?

With the holiday season in full effect, finding the perfect gift for a loved one is always a struggle. This becomes even harder when said loved one is an Atlanta Hawks fan. Just how many Dominique Wilkins jerseys could a person want?

Some fans have a need for wilder memorabilia. If one digs deep enough, there is a world of obscure Atlanta Hawks related items to be had. Let’s dive deep into Ebay’s catalog and find the oddest Atlanta Hawks memorabilia there is.

Price: $199.97

For just under 200 dollars, a loved one can own a pair of the 142-game Hawk’s game-worn shoes. Harrington actually was an extremely successful player, averaging 18.1 points per game during his time in Atlanta. He was dealt to the Hawks by the Indiana Pacers in 2004 in exchange for Stephen Jackson, whose game-worn shoes are available on Ebay for about $150.00.

600 Marvin Williams SPX Winning Materials 2005-06 05-06 Upper Deck Cards

Price: $5,999.95 If one was looking to obtain over 500 Marvin Williams basketball cards, equipped with dual jersey swatches, this is a perfect gift. The set, which took 10+ years to compile, can be brought down in price, according to the seller. The seller describes himself as “a big UNC Fan”, and he proved it with this set. With a few thousand dollars, you can prove yourself as the biggest Marvin Williams fan to ever live. MEXICO – 1997 DIKEMBE MUTOMBO – ATLANTA HAWKS – “Viva Basquet” – MEXICAN COVER Price: $19.99 Into late-90’s Spanish basketball magazines? Well, Ebay has the perfect gift to fulfill your extremely specific need. Viva Basquet is a leading basketball news source in Mexico, or at least it was in 1997. Mutombo was the cover athlete for the June-July issue in 1997. The magazine also transcribes the 1997 NBA Finals, which pitted the Jazz against the victorious Bulls. The rookie Kevin Garnett poster is just icing on the cake. 5 Atlanta Hawks Bobbleheads:Theo Ratliff, Pistol Pete Maravich,Toni Kukoc, Jason Terry, Dominique Wilkins

