The Miami Heat win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month

With their win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the Miami Heat have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 14. Hooray!

Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break down the game, what the Heat did well and key in on some points of development this season.

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Heat’s strategy in the paint

Heat’s strategy in the paint 11:00 McGruder’s hustle play and ceiling

McGruder’s hustle play and ceiling 15:00 Would you trade Dragic for Rubio and a first-round pick?

Would you trade Dragic for Rubio and a first-round pick? 21:00 Tyler Johnson in the 4th quarter

Tyler Johnson in the 4th quarter 23:00 Points of growth

If you enjoy the show please subscribe, rate us and review us.

