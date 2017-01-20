The Miami Heat win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month
With their win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the Miami Heat have won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 14. Hooray!
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) break down the game, what the Heat did well and key in on some points of development this season.
TIME STAMPS
- 2:00 Heat’s strategy in the paint
- 11:00 McGruder’s hustle play and ceiling
- 15:00 Would you trade Dragic for Rubio and a first-round pick?
- 21:00 Tyler Johnson in the 4th quarter
- 23:00 Points of growth
