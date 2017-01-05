The Miami Heat finally win a close game, beat Kings 107-102
Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.
The Miami Heat were leading for most of the game, by as many as 19 points, but then the Sacramento Kings came back to take the lead. The Heat were back where they’ve been the last several games, in a close game and needing someone to step up.
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) talk about how the Heat were able to pull this one out, and more.
TIME STAMPS
- 1:00 Recap of the game
- 7:00 Erik Spoelstra’s comments
- 10:00 Rodney McGruder’s been impressive
- 13:00 Justise Winslow out for the season
- 17:00 Udonis Haslem is there when you need him
- 21:00 What about a DeMarcus Cousins trade?
Locked On Heat is part of the Locked On Podcast Network, the fastest growing podcast network in the world.
Subscribe to Locked On Heat
- Archive of all episodes
- Subscribe on iTunes
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe on Stitcher
- Subscribe on audioBoom
- Subscribe on Google Play
Interact with Locked On Heat
- Follow us on Twitter
- Send mailbag questions and comments to LockedOnHeat@gmail.com. Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Email those too.
If you enjoy the show please subscribe, rate us and review us. It helps. Thank you for your support!
To leave comments, ask mailbag questions or for sponsorship opportunities, email us at LockedOnHeat@gmail.com and follow us on Twitter @LockedOnHeat
More from All U Can Heat
- Tyler Johnson comes up clutch in the Miami Heat’s win over the Kings1 h ago
- Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow to have season-ending surgery on labrum16h ago
- Tyler Johnson could become a bigger factor for the Miami Heat sooner, rather than later22h ago
- Miami Heat: Willie Reed is an effective substitute for Hassan Whiteside1 d ago
- Miami Heat: Willie Reed’s career night not enough to hold off Phoenix Suns1 d ago