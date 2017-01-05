The Miami Heat finally win a close game, beat Kings 107-102

Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

The Miami Heat were leading for most of the game, by as many as 19 points, but then the Sacramento Kings came back to take the lead. The Heat were back where they’ve been the last several games, in a close game and needing someone to step up.

Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) talk about how the Heat were able to pull this one out, and more.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 Recap of the game

Recap of the game 7:00 Erik Spoelstra’s comments

Erik Spoelstra’s comments 10:00 Rodney McGruder’s been impressive

Rodney McGruder’s been impressive 13:00 Justise Winslow out for the season

Justise Winslow out for the season 17:00 Udonis Haslem is there when you need him

Udonis Haslem is there when you need him 21:00 What about a DeMarcus Cousins trade?

