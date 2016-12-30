The Last Game of the Year for the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have looked good so far in their last games. Keeping this kind of rhythm is exactly what they need to end the year in a positive way.

2016 is going to be in the books in just one day. So, how good really was the 2016 for the Denver Nuggets? We can easily say it was one heck of a ride.

In February, after the All Star Game, we saw Danilo Gallinari spark in a great way until he came down with an injury that made him lose the rest of the season.

They didn’t make the playoffs, but they did manage to get 3 more wins than what everyone expected. So, we can say Coach Malone has been doing a great job.

In the off-season, we took 3 great promising rookies in Jamal Murray, Juancho Hernangómez and Malik Beasley without giving anything up. We also manage to sign Darell Arthur, keeping a good veteran defender in the roster. We also have Wilson Chandler back so that is another great thing.

So, you may say: “The Nuggets had a great year!”. Yes, they did. But they also had some downs. Injuries and bad decisions in late games have been a huge factor to the success of the Nuggets. But this kind of things are the ones that we can learn from.

And so we kicked it off with the 2016-17 season and the Nuggets are standing at 14-18 (they could easily be 18-14, but oh well), and they face tonight another young team in the 76ers.

Joel Embiid has been on a role as of lately, posting 18.7 PPG and 7.4 RPG this season. But, we also have one guy who has been the “It Factor” for Denver. His name is Nikola Jokić.

In a recent interview, Malone said that facing both the Wolves and the 76ers will be tough challenges because all three teams have one similarity: They are young and they have made more mistakes than they should have. And Malone said that it will be great if the Nuggs can finish the year with a 15-18 record.

Personally, I think the Nuggets can be able to pull this off. The team is healthy. They can be capable of going on a roll. And if they let Jokić lead the way, awesome things can happen (if you haven’t watch Jokić in action, I invite you to).

So, how important is that the Denver Nuggets win this game? Simple. Extremely important. Entering the year with positive vibes and a positive mindset is a huge key for confidence boost and success. I have huge faith that 2017 will be a great year for the Nuggets.

This article originally appeared on