The Kevin Seraphin-Al Jefferson Pairing Not Providing Defense off the Bench for the Indiana Pacers

Nate McMillan recently moved Kevin Seraphin into the backup power forward role for the Indiana Pacers.

Kevin Seraphin has played well, but statistically, the Pacers aren’t doing well when he and Al Jefferson share the floor in the second-unit.

According to Zach Lowe, the Pacers are giving up 7.5 points per 100 possessions when they’re both on the court.

Lowe also noted that the struggles are because Seraphin is having a hard time guarding opposing power forwards, and because he isn’t hedging screens on pick-and-rolls. Lavoy Allen, who Lowe also mentioned should re-enter the rotation, has become very good at hedging screens. He’s not fast for a power forward by any means, but he’s always in the correct defensive position. Seraphin has also struggled to contest opposing bigs three-point shots.

Another suggestion from Zach Lowe was to potentially ensure Thaddeus Young or Myles Turner is on the floor at all times when Jefferson or Seraphin is out there.

This is a tough situation for Nate McMillan and the Indiana Pacers. Seraphin has played very well on the offensive end, so you’d like to reward him. In fact, he’s averaging 8.4 points per game on 71.4% shooting in 2017. Playing him at the four isn’t working defensively, though. He’s a center. A big, 287 pound one, at that.

You could just replace Al Jefferson with Seraphin as Myles Turner’s primary backup, but Jefferson is very proven. He’s made quite a career off of his post moves and scoring ability.

What would I do? I’d rotate between Seraphin and Al between match-ups. Jefferson has really struggled on the defensive end this year, and at times his offense hasn’t particularly made up for it. I’d have no problem having Seraphin fill his role on certain nights. Seraphin also has a solid post-game but is much agiler than Al.

Personally, I love Seraphin and I’m always excited when he checks into the game. He’s an awesome guy and fun to watch. It’s just tough to put together this second-unit when you have multiple guys who play the same position playing well.

Putting Al Jefferson out of the rotation just doesn’t feel right, given what he’s done throughout his career, and he still attracts double-teams.

