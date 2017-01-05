The Indiana Pacers Are in the Middle of the Power Rankings Again
The Indiana Pacers are moving back into the middle of the power rankings, settling in around the 15th spot.
Hey, don’t write the Indiana Pacers off yet.
It’s only in your head, that they feel left out or looked down on.
They try their best, try everything they can.
And don’t you worry what opponents tell themselves when the Pacers away.
Yes, the Indiana Pacers are in the middle of the power rankings (again) this week, but at least they are rebounding from their worst stretch of the season, snapping a four-game losing streak by starting a 3-game one.
These rankings came in before the Pacers win over Detroit (and Paul George’s clutch performance), but they still reflect the mix of uncertainty but occasional optimism this team inspires.
The wins over the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons aren’t going to overly impress anyone, but this is the first time this season the Pacers took care of business against teams they can readily handle. The Pistons and Bulls aren’t bad my any means, but Indiana didn’t play the frustrating style of basketball that nearly sent Pacers fans into a full-blown panic. They played solidly and came out on top, something that hadn’t happened for more than a game or two this season.
Can they make it four in a row against the Brooklyn Nets tonight? We’ll have to wait and see.
One way or another, this month should tell us for sure where the Pacers are headed.
Jeremy Woo
@Jeremy_Woo, Sports Illustrated
15
And hey, they’re still in eighth place in the East with enough talent to in theory hang on. But people thought this was a team that could finish near the top of the conference. I was bullish, too. As it turns out, there was never enough defense here to hold up an offense prone to ball-stopping. The front line relies heavily on Myles Turner and a smattering of undersized offense-first bigs, including a nicely utilitarian player in Thaddeus Young. They have to get George his shots, but Jeff Teague and Monta Ellis need the ball, too. I really don’t know why this seemed like it might work.
On a bigger level, the Pacers are a case study in the small ball era and stand as evidence that overhauling an offense for the modern game can be really, really difficult. The teams that have done it best have been built from the lead ballhandler on down, with enough shooting and size to prop themselves up on both sides of the ball. You can try to play small and fast on offense, but the ball can’t stick and you need systemic commitment. Indiana’s still dumping it in to Al Jefferson for a good chunk of every game. Paul George looks frustrated and admits he’s frustrated, but it may take an increased willingness to bend from him, too. He’s also been inconsistent. There is talent but not identity, not to mention a new coach after five years of Frank Vogel. It’s going to take team-wide adjustment to make headway. (Last Week: 15th) — Sports Illustrated
Marc Stein
@ESPNSteinLine, ESPN
14
Matt Moore
@MattMooreCBS, CBS Sports
14
John Schuhmann
@johnschuhmann, NBA
15
Gerald Bourguet
@GeraldBourguet, HoopsHabit
15
Glenn Robinson III is doing his part in a starting role, Thaddeus Young is more than holding his own from three-point range and bench contributors like C.J. Miles and Aaron Brooks are starting to step up more consistently. Could the Pacers be ready to turn this thing around? (Last week: 19) — Hoops Habit
As mentioned above, the Pacers face the Nets tonight and then host the New York Knicks on Saturday before taking a few days off to start next week. They’ll play the Denver Nuggets next Thursday.
