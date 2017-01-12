The future of the LA Clippers: Time to cut loose or carry on?

The LA Clippers are facing some franchise-deciding questions in 2017 NBA free agency, and what to do with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin is right at the top of the list.

This coming offseason will pose a number of important decisions to do with the future of the LA Clippers organisation. Right at the top of the list is the business of re-signing two potential free agents in Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, who are obviously expected to use their player options and test the market for significant pay rises. At first glance, re-signing both of them seems to be of great importance. But what if either Paul or Blake decide to move on, or that the Clippers feel that they can still play at an elite level in the Western Conference without them or one of them?

With the team going through a rough patch at the moment, rumours are starting to swirl about what lies ahead for the 2017 season and beyond.

Firstly, I do not think it’s possible that Paul will leave the team, for a couple of reasons. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a team with realistic aspirations of winning a championship that lacks a very good point guard. For Paul, who will turn 32 in May, the gap for winning is closing up. His credentials do stack up to many Hall of Fame guards, but if he does not win a ring in the near future, his legacy will be somewhat dented.

From a financial standpoint, a move away from L.A. seems pointless. Paul will surely want a max contract, which the rising salary cap can gift him with ease. Also, the Clippers are the only team that have his Bird Rights, allowing him to receive even more money. With potential $200 million contracts on the horizon, Paul may end up receiving a hefty paycheck in the latter part of his career.

While it appears that Paul will almost certainly stay, more uncertainty lies with Blake Griffin, who has been involved with many trade rumours over the past year. Unlike the expensive 31-year-old point guard situation, there are many teams around the league who would love an elite big man; Blake is special in this case, as he not only provides a great scoring and rebounding threat, but he is also one of the best passing big men in the league, averaging just over five assists per game in his last two years.

The two most likely destinations outside of L.A. are Boston and Oklahoma City; the Celtics have a plethora of young talents and draft picks at their disposal, and OKC because of a potential return to where he played in college.

Once again, the Clippers could offer Griffin big money too, but do they have to? When Blake was out last year after breaking his hand in a fight, the Clippers played extremely well. Their record without Blake is 44-27, indicating that they can still play at a high level when he is not on the floor.

If that continues to be the case in the future with Griffin out for at least a couple more weeks, should the Clippers look to at least trade him just in case he does leave? Of course, there’s plenty of incentive for him to stay, too. He has great supporting talent, and can pursue his off-court interests in comedy and the entertainment industry in L.A. better than virtually anywhere else.

All in all, if it comes down to a decision of keeping Griffin or maybe pursing another marquee free agent, management could face a crucial decision.

Overall, though, the window for the LA Clippers’ success is starting to peak. The group of players is their best full squad in franchise history, and although the team appears to be the perfect counter to the stacked Golden State Warriors team, due to their two dominant big men along with an All-NBA and All-Defensive point guard, the Clips have never managed to win (and often stay healthy) at the right times or make the Western Conference Finals.

Obviously, last season could be counted as an anomaly; both Blake and Paul were injured, leaving the team depleted against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. But, when the team is at full strength, they are a force to be reckoned with.

This leaves the question up for debate: what should they do with their impending free agents?

