The End Of The All “Brand” Stars Era In The NBA All-Star Game

The annual tradition of rewarding players that rank high in personal brand popularity All-Star starting spots may have finally come to an end this season.

The NBA All-Star Game has always been an annual treat for the loyal fans of the league, showcasing the NBA’s best stars of the first half of the season while rewarding fading veterans who have given their best in the past for the league’s future to grow.

The other aspect that has been constantly debated is the fan-voted popular star who may have either underperformed or been injured most of the season, but whose brand’s popularity garnered enough votes to start.

This year’s crop of starters was put together not purely by the fan vote, but the collected efforts of the fans, coaches and media. This was done to downgrade elite brand favoritism and reward the top players that may not have big-name recognition yet from the advertisement agencies, shoe deals, video games etc.

In the past, players such as Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway in 1998 and Vince Carter in 2003 benefitted from strong brands fueled by commercials led to their on-court production going relatively ignored. Hardaway played in only 13 games heading into the 1998 All-Star Game due to injury while in 2003, Carter appeared in only 12 but went on to famously give his starting spot away to then retiring Michael Jordan.

The victims of this new voting procedure and overall outlook on the NBA All-Star starter position would have to be Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks and Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls.

Both players have multiple All-Star starting appearances to their merit, but have both hit the decline in production and efficiency over time. In the past their name recognition has fueled them into starting positions on the team as Wade was second for a majority of the fan voting regardless of the fact that he is not having as impressive of a season.

As much of a possible business drag this may end up being in the NBA it is the right decision for the pure competition factor. We may miss out on new fancy sneaker debuts from the stars who use this time to showcase products on a national level. Who could forget Shaquille O’Neal selling us all on the idea of his “Shoe Cell Phone” during 2005 All-Star weekend?

A first-time All-Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is growing to become a household name, regardless of whether you can pronounce his name. It’s only right that he gets the starting nod along with another growing star in Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who benefitted tremendously from the additional media and players’ votes to become a starter.

These two names may not ring in popularity like Melo and D-Wade, but it’s an opportunity for these talented players to get to that level and in return push the veterans to fight for that respect and reignite that hunger.

If there is any positive that all fan bases and brands can agree on from this new voting procedure it’s the omitting of Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.

As great a team player Pachulia is on the Warriors’ squad of stars, this isn’t the club for him just yet.

